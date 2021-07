‘Babita ji’ ie Munmun Dutta has been missing from ‘TMKOC’ for a month, has she left the show? know the truth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The statement of the makers has come to the fore amid the news of the show’s most popular character ‘Babita ji’ ie Munmun Dutta leaving the show.

#Babita #Munmun #Dutta #missing #TMKOC #month #left #show #truth