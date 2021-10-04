Babu Sindhi Luxurious House: Smuggler Babu Sindhi Luxurious Home Pictures: Policeman’s friendship with smuggler Babu Sindhi, cut the cake with a gun, SP suspended everyone, see photos of raids on the luxurious house: Smuggler Babu Sindhi became a millionaire in 10 years , Several policemen suspended, see photos

TI and constable on the smuggler's birthday In fact, a video went viral on social media three days ago. In the viral video, smuggler Babu Sindhi is cutting a cake with a gun. The birthday is being celebrated in a grand house. Meanwhile, some special people of Babu Sindhi and police people were present. The then TI Narendra Singh Thakur and police constable Pankaj Kumawat were seen in the video. The video caused a stir in the district.

TI and the constable fell Babu Sindhi has amassed crores of rupees through illicit trade. Sources revealed that he has friendships with several policemen. Babu Sindhi alias Jayagurudev has a luxurious house and farm house in Neemuch, which is worth more than one crore. All the modern luxury amenities are available in his house. A team of Neemuch police conducted a raid on Sunday in search of the gun used to cut the cake. The gun was not touched during this period.

Babu Sindhi is in jail Meanwhile, smuggler Babu Sindhi is currently lodged in Kanavati Jail. He is accused of smuggling 255 quintals of dodachura, black beans containing opium, and drums. He was arrested on August 26 by an NCB team. After his arrest, Constable Pankaj Kumawat went missing from duty. During the investigation, these police may come under the radar of the NCB. After his suspension, the Neemuch SP has also ordered a departmental inquiry against him.

Babu used to ride a Sindhi bicycle Jai Sabnani alias Babu is said to be of Mandsur origin. A few years ago, he used to ride a bicycle in Neemuch. He used to buy control wheat and rice. After this, after coming in contact with some smugglers, after getting a license in Neemuch Mandai, he started smuggling dodachura under poppy seed. In ten years, he has made billions. There are luxurious bungalows at Mandsaur and Neemuch.

Joining the smuggler Babu Sindhi’s luxury party cost some police in Neemuch dearly. A TI and Constable Neemuch’s big smuggler was attending Babu Sindhi’s birthday party. Babu Sindhi had cut the cake with a gun in front of the police. The video of the cake cutting is currently going viral on social media. The video has caused a stir in the district after it went viral. The video is said to be old as Babu Sindhi is still in jail.