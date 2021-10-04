Babu Sindhi Luxurious House: Smuggler Babu Sindhi Luxurious Home Pictures: Policeman’s friendship with smuggler Babu Sindhi, cut the cake with a gun, SP suspended everyone, see photos of raids on the luxurious house: Smuggler Babu Sindhi became a millionaire in 10 years , Several policemen suspended, see photos
Police raided Babu Sindhi’s luxurious house
Cycling smuggler Babu Sindhi became a millionaire in 10 years, police raided a luxurious house
TI and constable on the smuggler’s birthday
In fact, a video went viral on social media three days ago. In the viral video, smuggler Babu Sindhi is cutting a cake with a gun. The birthday is being celebrated in a grand house. Meanwhile, some special people of Babu Sindhi and police people were present. The then TI Narendra Singh Thakur and police constable Pankaj Kumawat were seen in the video. The video caused a stir in the district.
TI and the constable fell
Babu Sindhi has amassed crores of rupees through illicit trade. Sources revealed that he has friendships with several policemen. Babu Sindhi alias Jayagurudev has a luxurious house and farm house in Neemuch, which is worth more than one crore. All the modern luxury amenities are available in his house. A team of Neemuch police conducted a raid on Sunday in search of the gun used to cut the cake. The gun was not touched during this period.
Babu Sindhi is in jail
Meanwhile, smuggler Babu Sindhi is currently lodged in Kanavati Jail. He is accused of smuggling 255 quintals of dodachura, black beans containing opium, and drums. He was arrested on August 26 by an NCB team. After his arrest, Constable Pankaj Kumawat went missing from duty. During the investigation, these police may come under the radar of the NCB. After his suspension, the Neemuch SP has also ordered a departmental inquiry against him.
Babu used to ride a Sindhi bicycle
Jai Sabnani alias Babu is said to be of Mandsaur origin. A few years ago, he used to ride a bicycle in Neemuch. He used to buy control wheat and rice. After this, after coming in contact with some smugglers, after getting a license in Neemuch Mandai, he started smuggling dodachura under poppy seed. In ten years, he has made billions. There are luxurious bungalows at Mandsaur and Neemuch.
