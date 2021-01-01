Babur Azam on India: At T20 World Cup, Babar Azam says India will be under more pressure than us

Pakistan captain Babar Azam believes that when his team faces India in the T20 World Cup on October 24, there will be more pressure on the rival team.

After meeting Rameez Raja (to become the next president of the Pakistan Cricket Board), Babar said, ‘I think the Indian team will be under more pressure than us in the World Cup. We want to start our campaign by defeating India.

According to a draw issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India and Pakistan will face each other in the group stage of the World Twenty20 in Dubai. The two teams have not played a single cricket match against each other since the 2019 World Cup. In this encounter too, India easily defeated Pakistan.

India have dominated the ICC tournaments and have never lost to Pakistan in the 50 overs World Cup. Babar said playing in the UAE would be like playing at home for him.

“It’s like our home ground, when we play on the UAE ground, we get an advantage and we like to give our 100 per cent,” Babar said. Babar also said that there is no pressure on him to captain the team in all three formats.