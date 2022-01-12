Baby and 3 Others Survive After Medical Helicopter Crashes Outside Delaware County Church – Gadget Clock



A medical helicopter carrying an toddler affected person to a Philadelphia hospital crashed Tuesday afternoon subsequent to a church in a densely populated residential neighborhood simply west of town.

Neither the kid nor a nurse and two crew members of the helicopter suffered life-threatening accidents.

“It is an absolute miracle what you see behind me,” Higher Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt stated on the scene. “No bushes or energy strains down.”

The crash web site was subsequent to the entrance steps of a church within the Drexel Hill part of Higher Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Bernhardt stated he desires to shake the pilot’s hand after bringing the helicopter down with so little destruction.



The tail of the medevac, as medical helicopters are identified, might be seen torn off and folded beneath the cockpit. Emergency officers on scene shortly earlier than the 1 p.m. crash stated the 4 individuals on the helicopter have been capable of escape the wreckage earlier than firefighters and police arrived.

“God was at church as we speak watching these individuals,” Tina Hamilton, a witness, advised NBC10.

Hamilton stated she watched because the pilot, a crew member, a nurse and 2-month-old child lady emerged from the helicopter after it crashed.

“The passenger facet is going through up now,” she stated. “He climbed out with the kid and then helped the opposite man out.”

Hamilton grabbed blankets from her van to assist.

“He bought a blanket on him and stored saying, ‘Ensure you get that child to the hospital. Get the newborn.’ That is what he was saying,” Hamilton advised NBC10.

The Drexel Hill United Methodist Church at Burmont Street and Bloomfield Avenue seemed to be spared any injury within the speedy aftermath of the crash, as did quite a few homes throughout the road. The scene is about one mile from Higher Darby Excessive Faculty.

The toddler affected person was being taken to Youngsters Hospital of Philadelphia when the helicopter went down. The identities of the 4 individuals onboard haven’t been recognized.

The helicopter is owned by Colorado-based Air Strategies Corp, which gives air medical transport. The corporate operates in 47 states and has greater than 400 helicopters and fastened wing aircrafts.

The chopper was inbuilt 2006 and was owned by Wells Fargo Financial institution till 2014 when Air Strategies Corp purchased it.

It often flies two or thrice a day between Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland and the Misplaced Acres airport in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in response to knowledge from FlightAware which tracks aircrafts flight logs.

On Tuesday, the helicopter’s first flight of the day departed from Hagerstown Regional Airport in Maryland 10:29 a.m. and arrived at Misplaced Acres Airport in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania at 10:37 a.m. It then left Misplaced Acres Airport in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania at 12:06 p.m. Thirty-seven minutes into the flight, the plane began dropping in altitude however not pace. Over the following 10 minutes, the helicopter dropped 3,000 ft at instances even accelerating in pace till crash touchdown in Higher Darby, in response to the FlightAware replay of the flight utilizing altitude and pace meters.

The chopper was final licensed in 2014, in response to the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s present certification was set to run out in 2023.

A spokesman for Air Strategies stated in a press release that the helicopter is an EC-135 plane and a part of the LifeNet medevac program.

“The FAA and NTSB have been made conscious of this incident and investigators are enroute to evaluate the scenario. Our workforce will cooperate absolutely with their efforts to evaluate the reason for this unlucky accident,” Doug Flanders of Air Strategies stated in a press release. “Privateness rights with reference to these on board the plane will probably be honored, and we is not going to be sharing any further info.”

Emergency officers on the scene stated it is unimaginable that the huge medical plane crashed with out substantial injury to any surrounding buildings or accidents to any residents.

“We’re blessed as a group and as a fireplace division,” Higher Darby Hearth Chief Derrick Sawyer stated on the scene.

The chopper remained on the scene Tuesday night time. The NTSB should end their investigation earlier than it may be moved.