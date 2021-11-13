Baby Born 19 Weeks Early Defies Long Odds and Astonishes Doctors
Michelle Butler was 21 weeks pregnant with twins – a boy and a girl – when she felt a contraction.
When her sister took her to the hospital, Ms. Butler prayed for them to stop.
But the contractions persisted, and on July 5, 2020, at 1:00 pm, C’Asya Zy-Nell and Curtis Zy-Keith Means, babies were born. She was told that every infant who weighed less than a pound had a 1 percent chance of survival. They were immediately placed on a ventilator.
C’Asya died in less than a day. Ms. Butler, 35, said he held her in his arms, prayed for her, and told her he loved her.
But Curtis stopped. He was trying to breathe on his own and his heart rate was improving, which shocked longtime nurses and doctors at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.
The neonatologist at the hospital who took care of Curtis, Dr. Brian Sims said: “It simply came to our notice then. “He just showed that he’s going to be a strong, strong teammate from day one.”
Curtis was released in April after 275 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records named Curtis, who was born 132 days early, the world’s premature infant to live up to his first birthday. He is now 16 months old.
Premature babies rarely live more than a day, Dr. Said Sims.
“The truth is no baby has survived this age,” he said. “We say less than 1 percent, but it’s really close to zero.”
Curtis’s early birth reflects a consistently high frequency of premature births in the United States, where, according to the March of Dimes, the annual rate of premature births is about 10 percent. In Alabama, the rate was 12.5 percent in 2019, according to the organization.
Curtis was born a month after the previous record-holder, Richard Hutchinson, who was born in Minneapolis just 21 weeks and two days pregnant.
According to the Bureau of Population References, black women have a higher risk of premature birth, with white women being more than 50 percent more likely to give birth early.
Numerous factors, including the mother’s age and income, her health and antenatal care, can contribute to premature birth. Contraceptive access can play a role. Women who have an early pregnancy at the same time are also at risk of having an early birth, says Bruce Baker, a gynecologist and obstetrician who chairs the Public Health Advisory Council on Climate Action Campaign in San Diego.
According to a 2020 study examining more than 32 million births in the United States, climate change could exacerbate the problem, and found that pregnant women exposed to high temperatures or air pollution are more likely to have premature, low birth weight or stillbirths.
The author of the 2020 study, Dr. It is too early to say how much climate change is playing a role in low birth weight and premature births, Baker said. But evidence that this is an important factor is compelling, he said, adding that the number of premature births in California has dropped by at least 20 percent in areas where fossil fuel plants have been shut down.
Other phenomena, at least partly due to climate change, such as the increasing number of forest fires in the western United States and the increasing frequency and intensity of heat waves, are associated with premature birth.
“It’s going to get worse,” said Dr. Baker said. Climate change will “continue to put pressure on premature births.”
Dr. Sims said it was not clear why Ms Butler gave birth early. She had neonatal care and she visited the doctor regularly, he said.
Ms Butler said her cervix began to open shortly before birth. She underwent surgery at UAB Hospital for closure and was released on July 4. Her sister was driving home on a rough road when she began to feel constricted, Ms. Butler said.
She said that when her daughter died, she had little time to mourn, knowing that Curtis was still trying to survive.
“I had to pull myself together and stand up for it,” Ms. Butler said. The doctor told her that with a baby born so early, she would have to “take it every day, hour after hour.”
“It was a roller coaster,” Ms. Butler said. “It simply came to our notice then.
Ms. Butler, who has a 7-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, visited Curtis at the hospital in Green County, Ala. I drove 90 minutes several days a week from her home here.
The nurses showed her how to feed him, how to replace him and how to keep his feeding tube clean.
When he was stable enough, he was placed on his mother’s chest for skin-to-skin contact, said Sumita Gray, a nurse in the hospital’s regional neonatal intensive care unit.
Ms. Butler makes a balanced visit to the hospital with her job at the Catfish Processing Plant. Two weeks before Curtis was discharged, Ms. Butler quit her job because she wanted to spend more time with the baby.
Ms. Gray said she was delighted to see him recently, when the doctors and nurses caring for Curtis reunited with him and Ms. Butler to present her with the Guinness World Record plaque.
“He looked great,” she said. “He was Roly-Poly.”
Curtis still relies on feeding tubes and ventilators to supply oxygen. He needs speech and physical therapy, Ms. Butler said. But doctors said they were happy with his progress.
“He’s very interactive,” Dr. Said Sims. “He smiles, he gets attitude. He does what you expect him to do so far. ”
Ms Butler said Curtis, who now weighs 18 pounds 9 ounces, sleeps through the night and rarely cries.
“He’s a happy baby,” she said. “He’s not a crying baby.”
#Baby #Born #Weeks #Early #Defies #Long #Odds #Astonishes #Doctors
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.