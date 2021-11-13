Baby Born 19 Weeks Early Defies Long Odds and Astonishes Doctors

Michelle Butler was 21 weeks pregnant with twins – a boy and a girl – when she felt a contraction.

When her sister took her to the hospital, Ms. Butler prayed for them to stop.

But the contractions persisted, and on July 5, 2020, at 1:00 pm, C’Asya Zy-Nell and Curtis Zy-Keith Means, babies were born. She was told that every infant who weighed less than a pound had a 1 percent chance of survival. They were immediately placed on a ventilator.

C’Asya died in less than a day. Ms. Butler, 35, said he held her in his arms, prayed for her, and told her he loved her.

But Curtis stopped. He was trying to breathe on his own and his heart rate was improving, which shocked longtime nurses and doctors at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.