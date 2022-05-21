Baby #Doll #song #singer #Kanika #Kapoor #Wedding #Photo #Collection #video #viral #Baby #Doll #Song #Singer #Kanika #Kapoor #Wedding #Photo #Collection #video #viral

Entertainment

13 hours ago
Beautiful Kanika Kapoor turns bride

Stunning Kanika Kapoor turns bride

Whereas sharing these photos, Singer wrote within the caption that Ji, I really like you a lot. Together with many celebs, Karisma Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty have additionally despatched many congratulations for Kanika Kapoor after seeing these photos.

kanika kapoor wedding photo

Many photos and movies are being seen on social media from Kanika Kapoor’s pavilion to Varmala. By the best way, allow us to inform you that this isn’t Kanika Kapoor’s first marriage.

Kanika Kapoor's second marriage

Within the 12 months 1998, Kanika Kapoor had a love marriage with businessman Raj. After this Kanika Kapoor shifted to London. Within the 12 months 2012, Raj and Kanika determined to separate. Kanika and Raj have three youngsters. The kids dwell with Kanika Kapoor.

kanika kapoor wedding

Allow us to inform you that Kanika Kapoor is a well-liked singer of Bollywood. He has given his voice in lots of massive movies. Kanika Kapoor gained recognition in Hindi cinema with the song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. Again to again Kanika Kapoor’s many songs Chittiyan Kalaiyaan, Date Bear, Tukur Tukur and lots of extra songs introduced Kanika Kapoor into the hit class.

