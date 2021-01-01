Baby Rani Maurya resigns: Uttarakhand Political News: Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya resigns

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya has resigned. Confirming this, Secretary to the Governor BK Sant said that Baby Rani Maurya has submitted her resignation to President Ramnath Kovind. It is speculated that Baby Rani Maurya will be given a big responsibility in the BJP before the UP Assembly elections. He is also rumored to be contesting on a BJP ticket.

Baby Rani Maurya has completed three years as the Governor of Uttarakhand. He had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi two days ago. Discussions on his resignation have intensified since then.

Baby Rani Maurya remains the Mayor of Agra

Baby Rani Maurya is the second woman to hold the post of Governor of Uttarakhand. Earlier, Margaret Alva was the first woman governor of Uttarakhand. Beni Rani Maurya has deep ties with UP. From 1995 to 2000, she was the first woman mayor of Agra. She was also a member of the National Commission for Women in 2002.