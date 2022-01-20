Baby shot in the Bronx, condition is unknown
BRONX (WABC) — A child was shot in the face in the Bronx Wednesday evening, in response to police stories.
———-
The incident occurred at 2387 Valentine Avenue.
The condition and gender of the little one is unknown right now, they had been transported to St. Barnabas Hospital.
———-
* Extra Bronx information
* Ship us a information tip
* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts
* Comply with us on YouTube
Submit a Information Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Baby #shot #Bronx #condition #unknown
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.