Baby Suhana Khan Dances to Yeh Mera Dil in This Rare Birthday Special Video





Suhana Khan’s twenty first birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is celebrating her twenty first birthday in the present day. The aspiring actor has been receiving many heartfelt birthday needs on the web. However, those shared by her associates Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are simply tremendous cute and actually nostalgic. Additionally Learn – Suhana Khan’s Luxurious New York House: See Room Photographs Taken at Golden Hour

Whereas Suhana’s mother wished her on her birthday by sharing a surprising image on Instagram, her besties truly dug out outdated movies and pictures to guarantee that Suhana was having the perfect time on her birthday. In a video shared by Shanaya Kapoor, slightly Suhana could possibly be seen dancing to the music ‘Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana‘ amid rains. Carrying a tiny pink gown, Suhana joins her little women Ananya and Shanaya in the video as all of them shake a leg on the well-known Bollywood quantity. Other than displaying the fabulous bonding between the ladies, the video additionally proves the early Bollywood inclination of the three who’re dwelling their particular person journeys to the films at the moment. Additionally Learn – Suhana Khan Exhibits Her Lovely New York Residence, Picture of Attractive Sundown Skyline Goes Viral

Shanaya dropped the uncommon video on Instagram with a caption that learn, “blissful birthday my sue❤️ we’re endlessly going to be dancing collectively❤️ #workforce😇🤞🏼🥰 (sic)” Additionally Learn – Suhana Khan Shares Newest Sizzling Photos in Black Plunging Neckline High, Leaves Navya Nanda Shocked

Ananya too wished Suhana in her Instagram tales by dropping a throwback image of them sharing a hug whereas posing.

Suhana has grown up to grow to be a phenomenal actor. Nonetheless, her plans to foray into Bollywood are nonetheless not recognized. She has been doing lots of theatre and different performance-related work whereas finding out appearing on the New York College. She’s anticipated to make her debut quickly whereas Ananya Panday has already stepped into the business, and Shanaya is engaged on her first film quickly. We want her a really blissful birthday!