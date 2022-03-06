Babylon high school teacher arraigned for the alleged rape of 15-year-old student nearly a decade ago



SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) — A teacher on Long Island accused of raping a 15-year-old student nearly a decade ago made his first court appearance Friday.

Timothy Harrison was a special education teacher at Babylon High School and a coach for the girl’s lacrosse and basketball teams.

Suffolk County police said they were contacted in October of 2021 by administrators from the Babylon Union Free School District, who reported allegations of misconduct involving district staff.

The victim came forward after hearing former students talk about the abuse they suffered while in school at a Babylon school board meeting back in November.

Harrison was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop in West Islip.

“I’d like to commend the victim in this case who has exhibited so much bravery coming forward years after she was preyed upon,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

Prosecutors say he brought the girl to his house, gave her alcohol, and had sex with her on more than one occasion in 2013.

“The rape occurred off school grounds, however, the victim indicated there was inappropriate physical contact while at the school,” Rodney Harrison said.

The state attorney general is investigating the school district and says there may be other teachers who violated their students.

The Babylon school district said they’ve removed him from the classroom in November.

