Babylon School District teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with minor in 2013



BABYLON, New York (WABC) — A Babylon School District teacher was arrested Thursday for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor in 2013.

Suffolk County police said they were contacted in October of 2021 by administrators from the Babylon Union Free School District, who reported allegations of misconduct involving district staff.

During an investigation by Special Victims Section detectives, a woman came forward in November 2021 and reported she had a sexual relationship with teacher Timothy Harrison during the fall of 2013 when she was 15 years old and he was 38.

Harrison, 46, of Oak Beach, was arrested during a traffic stop on the Robert Moses Causeway at Route 27A in West Islip.

ALSO READ | ‘It defies common sense’: MTA chief outraged after NYC feces assault suspect released

He is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count for third-degree criminal sexual act.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Harrison is asked to call Special Victims Section detectives at 631-852-8791.

Last year, Attorney General Letitia James ordered an investigation into the district after students at Babylon High School staged a walkout in support of former students who said they were sexually abused by teachers and coaches.

Five employees were reassigned after the former students came forward.

Brittany Rohl, 28, who graduated Babylon Junior-Senior High School in 2011, said in an open letter addressed to the Babylon Board of Education that between 2010 and 2013, a teacher groomed and sexually abused her until her second year of college.

“It was really insidious and it just kept building for a few years,” Rohl said. “He was my track coach, started to kind of isolate me, tell me I was special…And then it became physical. Before that, he sat me down on the bleachers and told me he was going to take my virginity.”

She said it went on for years and that the coach even visited her weekly for sex when she was in college.

ALSO READ | LIST: Ikea, Apple, Ford among companies cutting ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion

Several other students shared their stories of sexual abuse at a school board meeting.

“I know that he would smack people on the butt with tennis rackets, twirl it in between their legs, look underneath their skirt, like it was an ongoing thing,” said Darcy Bennet, a 2009 graduate.

Barbara Maier, a 2008 graduate, said she was also a victim.

“We didn’t know,” she said. “We were kids. This is wrong.”

———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip