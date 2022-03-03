Babylon School District teacher, coach charged with raping student in 2013



NEW YORK — Suffolk County police on Thursday arrested a Babylon School District teacher accused of raping a 15-year-old student in 2013.

Commissioner Rodney Harrison said the arrest stemmed from an investigation launched in November when the school district contacted police about allegations of sexual misconduct.

“During the investigation, a female victim came forward and reported between September and November of 2013, when she was 15 years old, a teacher, Timothy Harrison, then 38, who was also an assistant girls lacrosse and basketball coach at Babylon High School, did engage in sexual relationships with her,” Harrison said.

Commissioner Harrison said the alleged rape occurred off school grounds, but the victim told police inappropriate physical contact also occurred at school.

