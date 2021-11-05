Bachchan Family Diwali in Jalsa With Silence: Together in a room, but in the world of their respective phones – Silence prevailed in ‘Jalsa’ on Diwali night, Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the festival like this – In a room together on their respective phones cool in the world

Amitabh Bachchan told what was the atmosphere in his family inside Jalsa on the night of Diwali and what the rest of the family members were doing.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali this time in ‘Jalsa’ was quite the quiet kind. He himself told about it. During this, Amitabh Bachchan also told what was the atmosphere in his family on Diwali night inside Jalsa and what other members of the house were doing. Amitabh Bachchan had earlier visited the ‘Pratiksha’ bungalow with his family for Diwali puja. During this, Amitabh was accompanied by wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and grandson Agastya.

During this, the entire Bachchan family was seen in off-white shades. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Agastya were wearing white kurtas. At the same time, Aishwarya appeared in white and silver combination. Aaradhya wore a dress similar to that of her mother. In such a situation, the entire Bachchan family arrived waiting for the worship.

Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned about Diwali evening in the blog after coming back home. During this, Amitabh Bachchan was seen missing the usual Diwali party. Let me tell you, a great Diwali party has always been kept in Amitabh Bachchan’s house. But this time due to Corona, the Bachchan family kept distance from the parties.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog about this- ‘The gaiety of the past, the fun, the celebration of this festival, friends and wellwishers used to visit Jalsa. There was a night of light. The lamps of hope and prosperity have been burning. Amitabh told that this time he did not organize Dilawi’s party.

Amitabh Bachchan also told how was his Diwali this time. Big B said that this time in ‘Jalsa’ everything was silent, just mute. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog- ‘Everything was quiet on the night of Diwali, utterly solitude numb. There was little sound of firecrackers. Can’t go against the rules of Government of India. The rooms in our house were undoubtedly full of family but everyone was busy in their own phone world. What has this fast communication done to us. Our memories have been ruined. Because now everything is on the net.