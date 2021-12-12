Bachchan Pandey 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Bachchan Pandey Movie (2022): Bachchan Pandey is an Indian upcoming Hindi language action comedy drama film directed by Farhad Samji. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Remake of the 2014 film Veeram in which a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee’s father, to safeguard their family.

Bachchan Pandey Movie Details:

Bachchan Pandey Cast?

Akshay Kumar

Kriti Sanon

Jacqueline Fernandez

Pankaj Tripathi

Arshad Warsi

Saharsh Kumar Shukla

Amit Shivdas Nair

Ashwin Mushran

Trishna Singh

Bachchan Pandey Official Trailer

Bachchan Pandey Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.