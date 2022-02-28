Bachchan Pandey meri jaan meri jaan song video Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon together

After introducing hero Akshay Kumar as ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to the audience in the evil song ‘Maar Khayega’, the makers are now all set to release the second song of Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action-comedy ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’. .

Starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the track promises to be ‘Bhaukaal Bhari Mohabbat’ with the electric chemistry of the pair coupled with breathtaking visuals. Sung by B Praak and composed by Jani, this melodious love song is shot at picturesque locations of Rajasthan and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song ‘Meri Jaan Meri Jaan’ will be released on March 1, 2022.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the recently released trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has garnered an overwhelming response and the film also features a talented cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is all set to hit the theaters on March 18, 2022!

Let us tell you that the fans are very excited to see the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey. This time in the role of Don, Akshay Kumar is seen in his most different style and character. Along with this, the trailer of the film has also been liked by everyone.





