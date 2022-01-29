‘Bachchan Pandey’ Trailer will be released on this day, Akshay Kumar’s fans will be happy! The banging trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released on this day, Akshay Kumar’s fans will be happy!

Trailer will be released on 9th February 2022

In fact, it has been revealed from a media portal that the trailer of the film Bachchan Pandey will be released on 9 February 2022. At the same time, a source associated with the film has informed the portal, “Bachchan Pandey’s team has planned to surprise the fans of Akshay Kumar on 9 February 2022.

Romance and Drama

Makers want the trailer to be released in front of the audience in a month. Before the release date of Bachchan Pandey, the trailer of Bachchan Pandey film will be a mixture of action, comedy, romance and drama.

workfront

On the workfront, Akshay Kumar will be seen in films like Gorkha, Rakshabandhan, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. Many of these films will be released only in the year 2022. Akshay Kumar is one of those stars whose films release very early.

box office

Talking about the year 2021, due to Corona virus, that year could not do anything special at the box office but this year there will be big bangs. However, last year also Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Laxmi were released.

had a big bang

Laxmi was released on OTT then in Suryavanshi Theaters. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar had made a big bang after a long time.