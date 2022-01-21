Bachchan Pandey Vs RRR Box Office clash | Akshay Kumar 18 film clashes result | RRR Vs Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar’s 19th Box Office Clash

Akshay Kumar’s final clash Earlier than the Corona period, Akshay Kumar’s final famous person clash was with John Abraham. John Abraham’s Batla Home clashed on the field workplace with Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer film Mission Mangal on 15 August 2019. Akshay Kumar’s film had earned 200 crores and he was not affected by the clash with Batla Home. On the identical time, John Abraham’s Batla Home additionally earned 97 crores. However Akshay Kumar was the winner of this field workplace clash. Gold Vs Satyamev Jayate Earlier within the 12 months 2018, there was a tussle between Akshay Kumar and John Abraham with movies of patriotic taste. Whereas Akshay Kumar’s Gold was launched on August 15, 2018, John Abraham had knocked in theaters with Satyamev Jayate. Gold had earned 107 crores. On the identical time, Satyamev Jayate additionally grew to become successful by incomes 89 crores. Mohenjodaro Vs Rustom In 2016, Akshay Kumar’s Rustom clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro on the field workplace. Whereas Rustom acquired Akshay a Nationwide Award together with a field workplace superhit, Hrithik Roshan fell flat on the field workplace. Golmaal 3 Vs Motion Replayy Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar’s collision has at all times been attention-grabbing. In Vipul Shah’s motion replays, none may stand up to Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar, whereas Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 3 rocked. Each the movies have been launched on Diwali. READ Also dhoni-date-photo-shared-by-wife-sakshi-dhoni-with-his-honey-picture-gone-viral-on-social-media-singer-jubin-nautiyal-also-commented-with-robin-uthappa- wife - MS Dhoni on tea-date with 'Honey', posted by wife Sakshi Dhoni; Singer Jubin Nautiyal also made this comment --> -->

Garam Masala Vs Kyunki Vs Shaadi No.1

Due to Salman Khan, the place the field workplace fell flat. On the identical time, regardless of being a comedy film, Garam Masala had earned nicely. Akshay’s comedy avatar is doing nice on the field workplace anyway. With this was launched Sanjay Dutt’s multistarrer film Shaadi Quantity One which couldn’t stand wherever in entrance of Akshay Kumar.

(*18*)

Aitraaz vs Veer Zara

Akshay Kumar’s Aitraaz needed to face Shah Rukh’s Veer Zara. Though Aitraaz was profitable, it couldn’t stand in entrance of Shahrukh Khan on the field workplace.

Sweetheart vs Don

Right here too there was a fierce combat between Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan. However Shahrukh Khan gained.

blue vs all the very best

Though Akshay Kumar’s Blue flopped badly however the film earned greater than Ajay Devgn’s All of the Finest on the field workplace. Salman Khan’s film Mr and Mrs Khanna was launched concurrently with each these movies.

Airlift vs Kya Kool Hain Hum 3

Ekta Kapoor’s Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Airlift. Past this there isn’t a must say something.

Taare Zameen Par vs Welcome

Aamir Khan’s film might have gained accolades.. however Welcome bombed on the field workplace. This film, which got here in 2008, was the primary blockbuster of Akshay Kumar’s profession.