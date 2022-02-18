Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez | ‘Bachchan Pandey’ Trailer Released – Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s banging style, full of action and comedy

akshay kumar tenth film Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says, “This film is special to me for many reasons. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks Akshay Kumar’s tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Jacqueline’s eighth film with this banner. It’s a proud moment for me as well. Its a moment because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has given a rock solid performance in this film.Farhad Samji is a very talented director and after many successful films together I hope to have another successful film in our hands It’s going to happen.” READ Also INTERVIEW: Ananya Panday On Her Role In Gehraiyaan, Relationships, Her Bond With Siddhant Chaturvedi And More | INTERVIEW: Ananya Panday on the depth, relationship and her friendship with Siddhant - 'We are like Tom and Jerry' --> -->

Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role in Bachchan Pandey, says, “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I were friends from many years ago, long before I became actor-producers. And One can only imagine how much fun it is to work with friends. Bachchan Pandey is my 10th film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment from it.”

Director Farhad Samji says, “This is my fourth collaboration with Akshay Kumar and all I can say is that audiences have never seen this aspect of him in a film before. I have a very good creative rapport with Sajid Nadiadwala. He gives you space to improvise and is always aiming for highest production value..so working with him is the best experience that everyone craves for. In short, bachchan pandey says mujhe bhai nahi godfather hai … but for me both Sajid sir and Akshay sir are my brothers and godfathers too.”

The story of the film begins with Mayra (Kriti Sanon), a film director. She decides to make a biopic film on a real-life gangster. This quest leads him to the most dangerous, one-eyed ‘Bachchan Pandey’ (Akshay Kumar), the biggest gangster of the place named Baghwa. Her friend (Arshad Warsi) supports Myra in all this.

It is understood from the trailer that there will be many twists in the story of the film. Also, it will be full of action and dialogue. The dialogue of Bachchan Pandey in the trailer is- ‘I am not a brother, but Godfather speaks..’

Let us tell you, this film of Akshay Kumar is being released solo in theaters on the occasion of Holi. There is no doubt that it can explode at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s previous film Sooryavanshi earned 195 crores.