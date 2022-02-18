Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez | ‘Bachchan Pandey’ Trailer Released – Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s banging style, full of action and comedy

Entertainment

Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez

The trailer of the much awaited film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez has been released. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will hit the theaters on March 18. This romantic-action-comedy film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. There is no doubt that the first glimpse of the film is interesting.

A glimpse of the story is shown in the trailer, where Akshay Kumar is seen as a dangerous gangster, Jacqueline as his Mehbooba and Kriti Sanon as a filmmaker. Also there is a team of great artists like Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter – “Dhoom Dhadaka Rang Pataakha.. Come bana lo toli… This time Bachchan Pandey is bringing.. Holi Pe Goli!”

Seeing the trailer, it seems that Akshay is going to be seen in a different style in front of the audience this time. This character is quite different from the roles he has played till now, where he is doing full blood-kiss as well as light hearted comedy.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says, “This film is special to me for many reasons. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks Akshay Kumar’s tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Jacqueline’s eighth film with this banner. It’s a proud moment for me as well. Its a moment because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has given a rock solid performance in this film.Farhad Samji is a very talented director and after many successful films together I hope to have another successful film in our hands It’s going to happen.”

Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role in Bachchan Pandey, says, “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I were friends from many years ago, long before I became actor-producers. And One can only imagine how much fun it is to work with friends. Bachchan Pandey is my 10th film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment from it.”

Director Farhad Samji says, “This is my fourth collaboration with Akshay Kumar and all I can say is that audiences have never seen this aspect of him in a film before. I have a very good creative rapport with Sajid Nadiadwala. He gives you space to improvise and is always aiming for highest production value..so working with him is the best experience that everyone craves for. In short, bachchan pandey says mujhe bhai nahi godfather hai … but for me both Sajid sir and Akshay sir are my brothers and godfathers too.”

The story of the film begins with Mayra (Kriti Sanon), a film director. She decides to make a biopic film on a real-life gangster. This quest leads him to the most dangerous, one-eyed ‘Bachchan Pandey’ (Akshay Kumar), the biggest gangster of the place named Baghwa. Her friend (Arshad Warsi) supports Myra in all this.

It is understood from the trailer that there will be many twists in the story of the film. Also, it will be full of action and dialogue. The dialogue of Bachchan Pandey in the trailer is- ‘I am not a brother, but Godfather speaks..’

Let us tell you, this film of Akshay Kumar is being released solo in theaters on the occasion of Holi. There is no doubt that it can explode at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s previous film Sooryavanshi earned 195 crores.

Bachchhan Paandey trailer is out now starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Film directed by Farhad Samji, all set to release on 18th March 2022.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:49 [IST]

