Bachchhan Pandey film Akshay Kumar New song Saare Bolo Bewafa video

Two songs ‘Maar Khaega’ and ‘Meri Jaan’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ have been revealed so far. Both these songs have got a lot of love from the audience. In such a situation, now the makers have also released the third song of the film. The lyrics of this song are ‘Sare Bolo Bewafa’. Let us tell you that ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is an action comedy film, in which Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in the lead role.

Looking at the teaser of this song, it can be guessed that the audience will get to see the dose of entertainment in it. That is, it can be said that ‘Sare Bolo Bewafa’ will surely live up to everyone’s expectations and will emerge as the perfect dance number of Akshay Kumar! Well as always, Superstar Akshay with his killer swag and energetic dance in this song promises to entertain his audience, especially his fans. Its glimpse can be clearly seen in the teaser of the song.

In Saare Bolo Bewafa, Akshay Kumar’s acting and style as the main protagonist in the avatar of Bachchan Pandey takes it to a whole different level. Composed and written by Jani and sung by B Praak, the song has got a desi setting, with Akshay and his troupe leaving no stone unturned in the rest of the song. The film will release on March 18. Watch the video here

