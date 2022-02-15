Bachchhan Pandey Trailer 18 February 2022 Akshay Kumar dangerous new look poster out. Bachchan Pandey Trailer 18 February 2022 Akshay Kumak Dangerous Look Post Release

News

In the year 2022, the wait for Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey is going to end. With the new look of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited film Bachchan Pandey, the makers have informed that the trailer of the film will be released on February 18. This year’s big release of Sajid Nadiadwala includes ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi will also be seen in this film along with Akshay Kumar.

The film Bachchan Pade is all set to release in theaters on March 18. The makers on Tuesday released the dangerous nay look of Akshay Kumar from the action comedy film Bachchan Pandey Hash and also announced the trailer launch on February 18. Let us tell you that this day is also the birthday of the producer of the film, Sajid Nadiadwala.

Sharing the new poster of the film, Akshay Kumar has written that Bachchan Pandey is ready to scare, laugh, make you cry. Just shower your love. Along with this, Akshay has also given information about the release of the trailer. Let us tell you that on the day of Holi, Akshay Kumar will be seen showering his colors in the cinema hall through Bachchan Pandey.

After ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Farhad Samji is the next big release with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this film, Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in many big films like Gorkha, Rakshabandhan, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Ramsetu this year.

This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop!



#BachchhanPaandey

aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love 🙏

Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022.



pic.twitter.com/zsEhEnwPeZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)



February 15, 2022

Let us tell you that Bachchan Pandey is said to be a remake of Tamil hit film Jigarthanda released in the year 2014. It is being told that this time Akshay Kumar’s style and character will surprise the audience along with his fans. At present, the fans are praising Akshay Kumar on the look of this poster and calling it the biggest hit of the year 2022.

