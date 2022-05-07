‘Bachelor’ alum Madison Prewett debuts boyfriend Grant Troutt



Madison Prewett is accepting roses from a new man in her life.

The “Bachelor” alum, 26, announced via Instagram Thursday that she has been dating Grant Troutt for the last five months.

“So now y’all know, I got the realist G in town,” Prewett captioned a carousel of photos with her boyfriend. “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do.”

The religious social media influencer then detailed the early stages of her relationship with Troutt.

“It’s been special since the first date,” she recalled. “when u [sic] forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours.”

The “Bachelor” alum said that she is “proud” of Troutt’s love for Jesus. Instagram/@madiprew

Prewett concluded her post by calling Troutt her “best friend, favorite hello and hardest goodbye.”

“There’s nobody else in the world like you,” she added. “Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving.”

Prewett’s Bachelor Nation pals shared congratulatory messages in the comments section of her post.

Several of Prewett’s Bachelor Nation pals congratulated her on the new romance. Instagram/@madiprew

“Love this & so happy for you! Xo,” wrote Hannah Ann Sluss, who, like Prewett, competed for Peter Weber’s heart on “The Bachelor” in 2020.

“Well this is the sweetest. So happy for you!” former “Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky added, while Becca Tilley was also “so happy” for Prewett.

In an Instagram announcement of his own, Troutt wrote in part, “I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty… You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better.”

Prewett competed for Peter Weber’s heart on “The Bachelor” Season 24 in 2020. Getty Images

As viewers of “The Bachelor” will recall, Prewett, a proud Christian, told Weber, 30, that she was saving herself for marriage early on in Season 24. But when she learned that the pilot had been intimate with his other finalists during Fantasy Suites week, she walked away from the show.

“That was probably one of the hardest, lowest, darkest, loneliest moments of my life,” Prewett told Page Six in November 2021 while promoting her memoir, “Made for This Moment.”

“I’ve learned from those moments and have grown from those moments. I don’t look back on my relationship, at all, and have anything but just a heart of gratitude.”

Weber ultimately proposed to Sluss, 26, but ended things with the model after admitting that he still had feelings for Prewett. He then briefly rekindled his romance with Prewett, only for the pair to call it quits days later due to fundamental differences.

Prewett previously told Page Six that she looks back on her relationship with Weber with a “heart of gratitude.” ABC via Getty Images

“As much respect for her as I have and think so highly of her, I definitely see there were differences between the two of us that probably weren’t going to allow a meaningful long-term relationship to flourish,” Weber told Page Six in November. “Nothing against either one of us. It’s just who we are. It is what it is.”

Weber ended up dating Kelley Flanagan — another Season 24 contestant — for months, but their relationship fizzled out on New Year’s Eve 2020.