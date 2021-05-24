Bachelor star Chelsie McLeod enjoys a night out with her model boyfriend Ricki DeHaan 

Chelsie McLeod has been head over heels with new boyfriend Ricki DeHaan since late final yr.

On Monday night, the couple headed out to the Crimson Coronary heart Moet Gold Celebration at Lux Nightclub Melbourne.

The 29-year-old former Bachelor star seemed stylish in a fitted beige gown, over which she wore a black leather-based jacket.

The stunner wore her caramel tresses down and straight, and opted for a glowing make-up palette with a nude lip and lashings of mascara.

Influencer and Priscillas model Ricki confirmed off his beauty in a pair of stylish white denims with a matching denim jacket.

He added a distressed mustard toned shirt with clever rips and holes, in addition to a frayed collar, and a pair of sneakers.

Chelsie additionally posed alongside her good good friend, Married At First Sight New Zealand contestant, Samuel Levi.

Samuel seemed stylish in an olive shirt with a deep v-neck minimize, and a pair of fitted blue denims.

Chelsie and Ricki went public in January, sharing loads of PDA as they loved a date at St Kilda seashore in Melbourne.

The romance had been rumoured for weeks prior, with Bachelor followers discovering numerous photographs of the pair collectively on social media.

The couple went Instagram official at Christmas, by posting a image to Instagram displaying them kissing underneath mistletoe.

Chelsie has moved on, 12 months after being dumped by The Bachelor star Matt Agnew, 32.

Their devastating cut up got here simply 9 weeks after Matt picked Chelsie at The Bachelor finale.