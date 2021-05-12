Bachelorette star Ali Oetjen debuts glam new look as she teases mystery TV project in Melbourne

Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen has teased an thrilling new project.

The blonde bombshell, who was final seen on Channel Seven’s SAS Australia in 2020, hinted she was concerned in a mystery TV collection on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who lives on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, debuted a glamorous new look for the reveal.

‘Capturing a new TV present’: Former Bachelorette Ali Oetjen debuted a glamorous new look on Tuesday as she teased her involvement in a mystery TV project in Melbourne

‘Capturing a new TV present and want a Melbourne make-up artist Thursday early morning thirteenth Could!’ she wrote on Instagram.

Ali wore vibrant purple lipstick for the publish, together with her lengthy blonde locks in a coiffed updo.

It is unclear what tv project Ali is concerned in. Every day Mail Australia has contacted her for remark.

Right down to earth: The 34-year-old, who now resides on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, is thought for selling well being and wellness on Instagram

Ali rose to fame on the 2013 season of The Bachelor with Tim Robards, inserting second runner-up.

She rejoined the franchise in 2018 for Bachelor in Paradise, the place she started a relationship with Grant Kemp.

After their scandalous breakup, she was unveiled as the Bachelorette.

Sadly she break up from her profitable suitor Taite Radley in July final 12 months, simply weeks earlier than filming Seven’s military-style collection SAS Australia.

Time in the highlight: Ali rose to fame on the 2013 season of The Bachelor with Tim Robards, inserting second runner-up. She rejoined the franchise in 2018 for Bachelor in Paradise and was introduced as the Bachelorette later that 12 months

Whereas on the present, Ali broke down in tears discussing her then-recent break up.

Throughout an interrogation scene, Ali tearfully defined to the drill sergeants how ’empty’ she felt after shedding the person she thought-about her ‘soulmate’.

Nevertheless, in February this 12 months, she confirmed to the Courier Mail she had totally recovered from her break-up.