Bachpan Ka Pyaar Sung by Gujrati Singer Kamlesh Barot In 2019, Sahdev Singing style made it viral| Bachpan Ka Pyaar was sung by Gujarati singer Kamlesh Barot, the child’s style made the song viral
New Delhi: These days people are seen performing on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ on social media. When Sahadev of Chhattisgarh sang this song, he became a star overnight. But do you know the real singer of this song?
‘Childhood love’ is becoming very viral
A few days ago a video surfaced, in which a child was singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ in his loud voice. A clip of the song sung by him reached social media. Now every star/celebrity is making a video on this song. That video of Sahdev has become so popular that the Chief Minister of the state Bhupesh Baghel met him. Heard his song live and praised him a lot. But do you know where did this song ‘Jaane Meri Jaaneman’ come from?
The original singer of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’
‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ is sung by Kamlesh Barot, a tribal folk singer from Gujarat. Its lyrics are written by writer PP. Baria has and music is by Mayur Nadia. This song was released on YouTube on 8 April 2019. This song has got 5 million views so far.
song recorded in 2019
Let us tell you, this viral song of Sahdev was recorded in the year 2019. Sahadev was asked by his teacher to sing a song. When the child started singing, the teacher recorded it and handed over the video to social media. Then what was it in the year 2021, this song became viral and people started making their videos on it.
