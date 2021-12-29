Bachpan Ka Pyar fame Sahadev’s accident, CM Bhupesh Baghel came forward for the help! ‘Childhood love’ fame Sahadev’s accident, came to his senses after several hours

Sahdev Dirdo, who created a sensation on social media overnight, came into the limelight when a song sung by him a few years back went viral. Everyone fell in love with the way Sahdev sang his childhood love in school. For a few days, this song had not even landed in the minds of the people. But there was a bad news about this child that on December 28, Sahaden became a victim of a road accident in Chhattisgarh. He has suffered a serious head injury and is being taken to the medical college in Jagdalpur.

After getting information about this unfortunate incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended a helping hand. The boy was famous for his modified version of the song ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ with Bollywood rapper Badshah.

Sahadev’s fans were also praying for his well being on social media. Now the news is that Sahdev is out of danger, he has come to his senses. Those who did not know Sahdev knew after Bollywood rapper Badshah came along.

After this news, the emperor also promised to help him in every possible way. During this, the rapper got to know about his well being with the family members of Sahadev on the phone. Badshah and Sahdev together made a video song on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Lyrics.

It can be said that in the coming times, Sahdev will illuminate the name of Chhattisgarh even more. At present, his family members are very sad and are wishing him a speedy recovery.

