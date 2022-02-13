Tech

Back in the office? 5 ways to use your webcam other than Zoom meetings

Back in the office? 5 ways to use your webcam other than Zoom meetings
Back in the office? 5 ways to use your webcam other than Zoom meetings

Back in the office? 5 ways to use your webcam other than Zoom meetings

In this image, the Zoom logo of the American Video Communication Company is displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of COVID-19 coronavirus in the background.

In this image, the Zoom logo of the American Video Communication Company is displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of COVID-19 coronavirus in the background. (Getty Images via Photo Illustration Budrul Chukrut / Sopa Image / Light Rocket)

Remember in early 2020 when we were excited to join Zoom Happy Hour, and each meeting had a video?

If you still meet clients, coworkers and friends via video, you might as well watch. Tap or click for my top zoom tips.

Maybe you're back in the office or at least not taking as many video calls. A clever use of your webcam or an old phone or laptop is to turn it into a security camera. Click or click here for steps to set it up in one minute.

Here are five more ways to get value for your money from your webcam

1. Use it to scan documents on your computer

Taking a picture, cropping it, emailing it to yourself, then uploading it or attaching it to another email is painful. If you need a picture on your computer, use your webcam. Even a decent webcam is enough for you to scan a document.

In a Mac:

  • Open the photo booth. Your webcam will open automatically.
  • Place your document in front of the webcam and line it up on the screen
  • Injury Red photo icon To take a picture it will then appear in the lower right corner. Drag it to your desktop or to a folder.

On a Windows PC:

  • Open the camera app.
  • Line up your document before the webcam, then hit White camera icon To take a picture
  • Your photo will appear in the bottom right corner. Click to open it, then click Three points In the upper right
  • Select the open folder to see where it is stored on your computer, then move it to your liking.
Webcam

Webcam
(Sven Hoppe / Get Alliance Images via Getty Images)

2. Set up a photobooth

Set up a photo booth at your next get-together using your webcam. People can walk to the computer and take individual or group shots, which can be shared with everyone at the party. Throw in some fun accessories for people to wear if you want.

Photo Booth Pro A free app for Windows that lets you add real-time effects to your photos and videos, and capture a single photo or photo strip. Footage is stored locally or on OneDrive.

In a Mac, Open photo booth, Then click Effect Button in the bottom right corner to jazz up the photo. Plastic cameras and comic book fun!

3. Unlock your computer with your face

Why should your phone get all the neat security features? You probably use a password to unlock your computer, but you can take your privacy one step further with face recognition.

Windows Hello Allows you to use a PIN, facial recognition or fingerprint to unlock your Windows 10 and 11 devices. Windows Hello Face uses infrared technology to scan your face, so you need a compatible webcam.

This product, sold exclusively through PetSmart, keeps an eye on Felix or Snoopy while you're away. In addition to viewing hairy friends from a distance, users can pan, tilt and zoom the camera through their smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. There are two-way audio to allow remote conversations between you and your pet, infrared night vision, temperature monitoring and the ability to take snapshots and record video, just in case Fido does something particularly nice.

This product, sold exclusively through PetSmart, keeps an eye on Felix or Snoopy while you’re away. In addition to viewing hairy friends from a distance, users can pan, tilt and zoom the camera through their smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. There are two-way audio to allow remote conversations between you and your pet, infrared night vision, temperature monitoring and the ability to take snapshots and record video, just in case Fido does something particularly nice.
(AP Photo / Motorola)

4. Use your body as a rat

Wait, really? Yes! Control actions on your computer without a mouse.

Camera mouse A free program that lets you use your head to move your mouse pointer across the screen. The software was developed for people suffering from cerebral palsy, spinal muscle atrophy, ALS, MS, brain injury and various neurological diseases.

5. Shoot time-lapse video

Creating and sharing time-lapse videos is fun. You can time-lapse your face for a year or compress your 2-hour house party into a 20-second time-lapse video. The only limit is your imagination.

Video speed Allows you to record time-lapse video from any webcam. You can take snapshots from the footage and do whatever you want with them. The program is free, but you can upgrade to the HD version for 98 98.

