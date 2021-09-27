Backbone offers 3D-printed solution to iPhone 13 Pro camera bump problem

Backbone Labs has acknowledged the issue that hinders the use of its excellent iPhone gaming controller with the new iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. As we saw last week, the iPhone 13 Pro’s thick camera bump means the phone doesn’t sit neatly into the backbone One controller, either sticking out to one side or buckling the bridge slightly on the back. It’s not unusable, but it’s not great.

A Backbone representative wrote in an official post on Reddit, “We’ve worked hard to carefully craft every surface of the Backbone One (both Bits and Atom) and even create universal support for the iPhone that will be available when it’s released. Spent a lot of time.” “As a result, we’re disappointed in the condition at hand. While many on the team have upgraded to the 13 Pro Max for a better gaming experience, and while the fit may be acceptable for some users, it’s not quite as good as we’d like.”

To address this, Backbone has designed an adapter that aims to improve the experience with the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately, the company says it isn’t able to mass-produce them immediately due to supply constraints and COVID-19, so the adapter design will be released as an open-source 3D printable file. If you don’t have access to a 3D printer, contact the Backbone company’s support team that says “we’ll do our best” to send the adapter to users.

Printable files should be posted online “within a few days.” We’ll let you know how well the solution works when we can.