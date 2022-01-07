Backhoe Driver, Job Site Foreman Charged With Manslaughter In Accident That Killed Home Health Aide In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on a fatal backhoe accident that killed a home health aide in Brooklyn last year.

The backhoe driver and the job site foreman were charged with manslaughter Friday.

Surveillance video captured the moment Estelle Davis, a home health aide, was on her way to work when she was hit then ran over by the backhoe in March 2021.

Prosecutors said safety precautions were not taken and the workers will be held responsible for their criminal conduct.