Bad condition of Delhi roads: Bad condition of Delhi roads: Roads from India Gate to Geeta Colony and Dwarka were washed away by rain!

The road built 3 months ago was broken The service road from Rithala bridge towards Rohini Sector 25 was constructed about 3 months ago. It has been broken in many places due to stagnant rain water for several days. This road has been dug several feet deep again. Locals say the road has broken down again due to non-discharge of rain water due to non-cleaning of the nallah built along the road. There are also ISKCON temples, CNG pumps and many colleges on this road, where a large number of people come and go.

No road safety, shadow darkness Nowadays, driving on Mathura Road is no less of a challenge. The condition of this road from Pragati Maidan Metro Station to DPS Crossing and Ashram Chowk is very bad. Construction of underpasses and tunnels has been underway at both the places for the last few years. Traffic was diverted from several places, but road safety was not taken care of during this period. Many pits have fallen around Pragati Maidan after the rains in the last few days. The streetlights are also closed as work on the road continues. Transportation is also being affected.

It is difficult to get close to India Gate The condition of some roads in New Delhi also looks very bad. Going through India Gate, Rajpath and the area adjacent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is no longer as easy as it used to be. The Central Vista project has reshaped roads in many places. To divert traffic, the old road has been closed and new roads have been constructed, but the quality of the road has not been taken care of. The road has been washed away in the rains and large potholes have formed in many places. The condition of the road around Rajpath crossing at India Gate Circle is very bad. The condition of the road here has deteriorated after the rains on the turn side. Similarly, the roads around Mansingh Road, Janpath, Rafi Marg and Vijay Chowk are in dilapidated condition.

Broken road, scattered debris Road conditions in some parts of Noida Link Road have deteriorated due to rains and waterlogging. The water board had started laying new sewer lines around News Apartments and Mayur Vihar. Roads were dug everywhere. Work on the carriageway from Delhi to Noida on the inner co-operative road and on the outer Trilokpuri Road to Noida Link Road was also carried out for several days. The work is now finished, but the road has not been repaired since. Where excavation was carried out, the work was completed only by filling it with soil and concrete. The entire road from Noida Link to Mayur Vihar or News Apartment or Ghazipur is broken from one end to the other and all the debris is scattered everywhere.

Dangerous to get off the flyover The condition of Pushta Road is even worse. The most dangerous remains are under the Shakarpur toll plaza, where the entire layer of the road has been dug up and its debris has spread everywhere, causing the scooter or bike to slip. Large potholes have also been created on the roads around the crossing of Ramesh Park, Lalita Park, Shakarpur. There is such a big hole in the slope of the flyover of Rajaram Kohli Marg that people sometimes take a sudden break while descending the ramp to avoid it, which increases the risk of accidents. In front of Geeta Colony Cemetery, a big pit has been created on the road between the crossings.

The poor condition of the road increased the trouble A large part of the road connecting Rohini Sector 22 to Kanjawala has sunk near Aman Vihar police station. It has not been repaired yet. In such a situation, the road is going under water from other places as well. If this road is not repaired in time, it may be closed to traffic in the near future.

Doesn’t even repair a sunken road Master Road No. 201 from Palam to Janakpuri, Dabri, Najafgarh via Sector-1 Dwarka is in bad condition. There are many potholes on the slip road just below the flyover. Cars run on very small parts of the road, causing traffic jams. About two months ago, the road collapsed due to a sewer line near the Sector-2 bus terminal. This place has been diverted since then. Incredible Chowk, where a moving vehicle rammed into the road in the rainy season, has not been repaired yet.

Vehicles stop speeding There are many deep potholes on the road in front of Ramesh Enclave on the road connecting Rohini Sector 21 with Sultanpuri. The pits are not known here due to stagnant rain water. It also causes accidents. Locals say that some time ago, the power company had carried out excavations to lay the cable line here, but the road has not been repaired since then. Since then, the road has been further damaged due to continuous rains. As soon as they reach here, the speed of vehicles stops and there is a traffic jam during peak hours.

The road was submerged due to a leak The road has been under water for the past one week due to a leak in the sewer line of Jal Mandal near Kamadhenu apartment near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector 9. This makes the road completely closed. According to locals, the closure of the sewer line flooded the ground floor of several nearby societies. The sewer line and road have not been repaired yet. People are having a hard time getting anywhere. People have to travel many kilometers.

Pits jammed on Najafgad road Najafgarh Road, one of the largest roads in Delhi, is also not in good condition. Ten pits have been dug in just 450 meters on the carriageway from the district center to Tilak Nagar. It is important to note that this is the main road connecting West Delhi to Central, New Delhi and Old Delhi. These potholes cause vehicles to linger during peak hours. Often there is a long jam.

Unsuccessful attempt to fill the pit with soil The condition of the Dwarka-Dabri road connecting Dwarka and West Delhi is also not good. The entire load of raw settlements is on this road. Going left from Dwarka Road, there is a big pit for this road, it has been tried to cover it with soil, but the situation is not better than that. The Dabri-Dwarka road was carpeted last year. But, the rains have made potholes on this road again.

Dwarka flyover loophole in danger The main access to Dwarka suburb is via Dhaula Kuan and the flyover from the camp area. But even this flyover could not escape from the pits. In fact, this flyover is the lifeline for the movement of people in Dwarka. Small pits are made on its slope. Vehicles encounter difficulties while climbing the flyover. From early morning a large number of people go to Dhaula Kuan and then towards Ring Road during peak hours. In such a situation, there are queues of vehicles on this flyover.

This rain broke the rain record. In addition, the roads in Delhi were flooded. In many places the condition of the roads is so bad that potholes are everywhere. This has not only slowed down the traffic but also increased the fear of accidents. He reviewed some of these roads in Delhi and spoke about the situation there.