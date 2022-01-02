Bad condition of hospitals in Corona period

In the midst of increasing cases of corona, where on one hand various restrictions are being imposed by the government. Passengers are not being allowed to travel on full seats in metro and buses. On the other hand, the condition of the patients lying on the pavement is seen to expose those claims. Even in the claims of the government, where at this time full emphasis is being given on cleanliness. On the other hand, licking fruits sold in the open in front of toilets outside hospitals, beverages sold in glasses without washing are compelled to not maintain even the slightest cleanliness. The Municipal Corporation and the hospital administration are sitting blindly towards this. In the name of action, there is confiscation and extortion of their goods.

Fruit chaat is being sold outside the toilet in front of the main gate of AIIMS. Patients from poor section are forced to get treatment here on hard earned money or loan money for treatment. Rakesh, who came for his mother’s treatment, said that the doctor has asked him to eat fruits for strength. But they do not know how many diseases they are inviting further by these fruits.

Similarly, outside both the gates of Safdarjung Hospital, there are many shops selling petty necessities of patients and their relatives on the sidewalks and gates of public toilets. A friend bought a sweater from there and wore it to his sick child. Simultaneously, the hand sanitizing message on the phone turned into a lewd joke.

Even in the subway of Arvind Marg between these two hospitals, patients are lying on the ground. In this subway filled with unsettling foul odor of excreta, patients lying on the ground are either undergoing treatment for incurable diseases like cancer (chemo radio therapy) or waiting for their turn to be treated or to complete the long process of investigation. . They have no place in Delhi. Outside Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, two glass glasses are kept at Siddhinath’s shop, which is selling Jaljeera in winter season, which is being rinsed with nominal water and giving Jaljeera to the patients who come in it. Huh.