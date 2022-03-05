Bad news came as soon as the shooting of ‘Fukrey 3’ started? Ali Fazal is out of the film! Bad news came as soon as the shooting of ‘Fukrey 3’ started? This star is out of the film!

are too busy

It is certain that she is very busy and the makers are yet to make Fukrey 3 due to which she is not being a part. Now which actor the makers bring in his place, it will be a big question and it will be a matter to be seen.

Varun Sharma took a glimpse from the film sets of ‘Fukrey 3’ to announce the film shooting update, and wrote that.. “Shuru ho gayi!! (It’s on!!) Jai Mata Di,” he wrote in the film. K wrote alongside a picture of the clapboard.

Apart from Ali Fazal, ‘Fukrey’ stars Richa Chadha as local gangster, Bholi Punjaban. It stars Pulkit Samrat as Honey, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh as four friends (including Ali Fazal) who look for ways to make easy money and get into deep water.

Pankaj Tripathi is also a part of the film. Ali Fazal’s absence will undoubtedly be felt but the magic of this film should not be lost as all the legends will be together once again. Ali Fazal has made his career very brilliant and a credit for this also goes to the web series Mirzapur.

After this series, his fan following has increased tremendously. In the coming time, he is working to be a part of many films and series.