Bad news for allergy sufferers: Pollen counts are on the rise

Eyes itchy, crowded, sneezing.

This can be a difficult time of year for people with allergies, and doctors say the number of pollen is increasing.

In some regions, such as the southeastern United States, the pollen count is about 10% higher than normal. And people are feeling it.

Rachel Scott-Mohamed, who posed for pictures at Freedom Park in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week, said: “Usually I’m just as crowded here as anything, and I get one of those headaches where it just shakes.”

Scott-Mohammed is not unfamiliar with allergies. She says she usually has allergies in about a week’s time, but this year is different.

“Three to four weeks is where I had this chronic cough,” he said.

New Jersey-based allergist and certified pollen counter Dr. Donald Dvorin said, “Our pollen has grown in a way I have never seen in those days of March. He collects and identifies pollen for research.

Doverin says the trees are producing more pollen at the moment.

“Pine trees are pollinating earlier this year. I’ve never seen it,” he said.

Peak allergy season depends on where you live. The warmer regions are at the top earlier.

Dvorin, for example, says that pine pollen levels have already probably peaked in Daytona Beach, Florida; The Gulf of Northern California; And Atlanta. Meanwhile, regions like Seattle, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Washington, DC are unlikely to be at the top until May.

Birch and oak trees are other pollen producers that can rise to the top at slightly different times, according to Doverin.

“Every day we see a lot of people who are suffering,” he said.

Doverin says people with allergies should not wait until they experience symptoms to take allergy medications.

“If they could start it a week earlier and take their medication religiously, they would improve dramatically when it really hits,” he said.

Dvorin says that if you have day-night congestion, coughing or shortness of breath, it may be considered a more serious case and should be examined by a doctor.