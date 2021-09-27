Bad News for Epic’s CEO If You Were Expecting to See Fortnite NFTs

on Monday, Tim Sweeney tweeted That Epic isn’t touching NFTs, in public reaction to what was probably an NFT pitch. He cites the problem of space with scandals as the reason for his hesitation, which provoked some discussion In the comments (as do strong statements about crypto). Sweeney has since clarified his views on NFTs a bit, saying that, to him, owning an NFT is as valuable as liking an image on Twitter and calling into question Is NFT ownership really irreplaceable.

While Sweeney has made her position publicly clear, this is unlikely to stop her from receiving a wave of NFT pitches, which you can see yourself by searching “@TimSweeneyEpic nft” on Twitter. It’s understandable why people try, though – fortnite have made billions through the sale of virtual goods, and there has been much discussion about using NFTs in video games (not that Epic and Sweeney were the first little fries fortnite Gone).

While there is fake art and shady goings-on in the major companies in the NFT space (along with various other scams that have risen to prominence in the form of NFTs this year), that is probably why we are not seeing V-NFTs as V-NFTs. instead of box. A more likely answer is that, as of now, Epic has not needed to use blockchain technology to make money, and NFTs are unwilling to solve problems such as its battle with Apple over what is allowed in the App Store. Is. It’s not that scandals are stopping other well-known companies from diving into the space — NBA-licensed Top Shots have operated without raising too many eyebrows.

Answered: We are not touching NFTs as the entire sector is currently surrounded by a complex mix of scams, interesting decentralized technology foundations and scams. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 27, 2021

Interestingly, Sweeney retweeted part of a semi-viral thread about “Web 3”, or a popular concept in the crypto community to rethink the web, focusing on blockchain and tokens. The idea is that Web 3 is a return to the decentralized nature of Web 1, as opposed to “Web 2.0”, where most people spend their days on platforms owned by large companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google. Of course, cryptocurrencies (especially Ethereum) play a big part in that vision. Sweeney, part of the retweeted thread, recalled an early version of the web with open protocols and more community government, though how that relates to the future. fortnite is ambiguous – perhaps it was some nostalgia for a web that has been around for a long time.