Bad News for ‘Trump-Adjacent Weirdos’ Delights Seth Meyers

Judicial television, live

On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that Dominion Voting Systems can pursue libel lawsuits against Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Seth Meyers called them “weirdos adjacent to Trump” and poked fun at their electoral fraud conspiracy theories on Thursday’s “Late Night” show.