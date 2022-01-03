Bade acche legte hain 2 actor nakul mehta wife jankee and 11 month old son sufi corona positive.

Entertainment

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame actor Nakuul Mehta informed about himself being Kovid positive a few days back. At the same time, it has come to the fore that Nakuul Mehta’s wife Janki Parekh and 11-month-old son Sufi have also got corona. Nakuul Mehta’s wife Janki Parekh has given information in this regard by writing an emotional note.

Janki Parekh has posted a picture of her son Sufi sitting on the bed in the hospital. Janki is holding her son with one hand. Janki Parekh has written on Instagram that many of you will know that my husband came to Kovid positive 2 weeks ago. After a few days, I started showing symptoms of Kovid.

Nakul Mehta

The next day after I fell ill, Sufi developed fever. There was no use of keeping medicines and water strips. We ran to take him to the hospital in the middle of the night. At that time Sufi’s fever had crossed 104.2. After that my hard days started. Janki has further written in her post that my days started passing in ICU with son. My little fighter has suffered a lot. Took him away in the ambulance at midnight. Blood tests were done.

RTPCR test was done. Saline. Antibiotics and injections were given. After 3 days his fever broke. I am terribly tired of handling my son alone in the hospital. Didn’t realize then that I am tired because I am covid positive. Janki also thanks the Naini who has taken care of Sufi.

Janki has written that I also thank Naini. Kovid decided to take care of my Sufi by coming to the ICU. He took care of the son for the first two days as I was not in this condition. My body had responded. Significantly, Janki and Nakul’s son was born on 3 February 2021.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 16:06 [IST]

