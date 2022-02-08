Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff biggest action entertainer announced, see teaser, Christmas dhamaka | Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 2023 Christmas blast of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, biggest action entertainer, teaser

Ali Abbas Zafar will direct

After delivering box office hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Bharat blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar is now all set to direct Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The film is very close to the heart

Producer Vashu Bhagnani says, “It is very close to my heart as this film brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favorite David ji. Mere Chhote Miyan Jackie (Bhagnani) was named Ali Abbas Zafar. It’s a pleasure to re-create with you who have a brilliant vision for the film. I am very happy to bring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as our Bade Miyan and Chhote Miyan for the new generation of audience in 2023. I’m happy.”

Box office ready for blast

The news of Pooja Entertainment resuming the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ franchise has already hit different levels of popularity. There is no doubt that this film is going to create havoc at the box office.

Will release in 5 languages

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.. Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, this Pooja Entertainment production is slated to release in December 2023 in five languages ​​Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. ready for

