Badee Charbee Chadh Gaee Hai Tujhako Shahrukh Khan publicly spoke to Salman Khan throwback video viral

In the Bollywood industry, there are often discussions of mutual fights between the stars. Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are such names in the industry, whose every action is being watched by everyone. The stories of the friendship of both also always remain in the discussion. Recently, when Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case, Salman was the first person who reached Shahrukh’s house. Salman supported him in this difficult time. But there was a time when the two did not talk for years.

In 2008, during Katrina Kaif’s birthday, there was a fierce fight between Shahrukh and Salman Khan. Not only this, both of them had raised their hands on each other under the influence of alcohol. After this quarrel, the two did not talk for years. Later in the year 2013, at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar party, the quarrel between the two ended and both became friends again. But even after being patched, what was the reason for the quarrel between the two, no one came to know about it.

But in the year 2016 Star Screen Awards, both of them themselves had told about their quarrel on stage in front of everyone. Both had shared that anecdote together on the stage and during that time Shahrukh had said in a joking manner that till today no one knows why Salman and I had a fight? Our quarrel happened over a very small matter and it was that who is happier amongst the two of us?’.

Shahrukh told that ‘I told Salman when I go home after work, I feel very happy because at home I have a wife who waits for me and I have a dear daughter, who is waiting for me to come. And as soon as I come, she comes and sits on my lap. To which Salman Khan told me that ‘he is happier than me because when he goes home he does not need to see his wife because there are many lovely girls who come near him and sit on his lap, which gives him happiness’ Is’.

Then Salman Khan further said, ‘Actually Shahrukh was persuading me to get married and due to this small reason both of us had a fight’. With this, both of them decide to change their clothes from each other while having fun on the stage and both of them change their jackets. After which Shahrukh told Salman, ‘I have lost weight and you have increased, you have really become fat.

Well both of them have now sorted out their differences and their friendship has also become stronger. Now both are often seen making guest appearances in each other’s films. Salman Khan recently talked about his cameo in ‘Pathan’ and cameo in Shahrukh’s ‘Tiger 3’. Not only this, they had also expressed possibilities about working in the film together.