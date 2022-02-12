Badhaai Do Box Office Opening Collection- Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s film records very numbers on Day 1

A film on the theme of ‘Lavender Marriage’

‘Badhaai Do’ reaches out to the social issue while capturing every nature of the middle class family. It talks about such a relationship, about which people do not talk much. The film is based on the theme of ‘Lavender Marriage’. That is, the marriage of a gay and lesbian who get married as a compromise to avoid social pressure or to fit in the society.

movie earnings

At present, the film has two weeks to earn. Now Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is going to be released in theaters directly on February 25. So, Badhaai Do Dheeme Dheeme is right, but till then the earnings will continue. If trade pundits are to be believed, then the total collection of the film can reach 12-15 crores.

Rajkummar Rao box office

If we see the box office collection, Rajkumar Rao’s last successful film was Stree. This film, which came in 2018, was a super hit. The film had collected 130 crores. After that all the films of Rajkumar have been flop continuously.

Bhumi Pednekar Box Office Hall

Bhumi Pednekar’s films have shown more amazing in terms of box office. Bhumi’s last theatrical release was ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, which was a box office hit. The film had collected around 85 crores.