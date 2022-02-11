Badhaai Do Film Review- Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s film bravely addresses homophobia | ‘Badhaai Do’ movie review – Rajkumar and Bhumi change attitudes towards gay relationships with laughter and emotion

Story Contents hide 1 Story 2 directing 3 acting 4 technical side 5 music 6 see or not see 31-year-old Sumi aka Suman Singh (Bhumi Pednekar) and 32-year-old Shardul Thakur (Rajkumar Rao) are lesbian and gay, but get married to avoid the daily chatter of their families. The two live like roommates.. and try to hide their homosexuality from family, friends and neighbours. But this endeavor is not easy for them. In this situation he finds himself running from one place to another. Sometimes the family demands a child, sometimes the neighbors poke their noses. Meanwhile, both also make their own separate relationships. In a hectic life, they find an ease and comfort with their real partners. But for how long! What happens when his secrets are revealed in front of the family and society.. This is the story of the film. ‘Badhaai Do’ with great sensitivity shows the loneliness growing inside a gay man. Especially when he is not able to communicate this openly with his family, nor with friends. But he knows that this fight is his and he must make some choices to make his life better. directing Harshvardhan Kulkarni has tried his best not to stereotype the gay and lesbian community in the film. He has kept the main characters, their romantic relationships completely normal. Be it Shardul’s hesitation in view of family and job .. or Suman’s openness .. there is a reality in these characters. Although the film could have been tightened up a bit. The film does not leave any special impression in the first half. In the second half it picks up pace and takes the issue firmly. The story also depicts the members of the middle class family, their expectations, their understanding. READ Also 10 Celebs Real Age When They Played College Kids In Movies - When these 10 Bollywood stars appeared as college students, knowing their real age would be a shock! --> -->

acting

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have shown with each of their films that they are strong actors. In the role of police officer Shardul, Rajkumar and PT teacher Suman turned Bhoomi have also appeared strong in ‘Badhaai Do’. He has shown every ups and downs of the character honestly with his gestures. Chum Darang has done a good job in the role of Bhoomi’s girlfriend. The makers are to be commended here for taking an artist from North-East as a parallel lead. It is rarely seen in Hindi films. Gulshan Devaiah is in a small role, but attracts attention. At the same time, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadda, Lovleen Mishra have strengthened the film with their effortless acting.

technical side

Where the film falls short is the script, which could have been tightened up. Especially the first hot goes very slow and sometimes it feels like repetition. The screenplay is written by Suman Adhikari, Akshat Ghildayal and Harshvardhan Kulkarni. Some of the dialogues in the film work, while the comedy doesn’t work in some scenes. In terms of editing also, a little more work could have been done on the film. The film, which is about two and a half hours long, can comfortably be used with scissors for 20 minutes, perhaps the effect of the climax will also be slightly different. Swapnil Sonavane has captured the beauty and simplicity of Uttarakhand best in the camera.

music

One of the strongest aspects of the film is the music. Especially Varun Grover’s lyrics give a meaning to the film. Varun Grover’s words on the track of the theme are wonderfully handled by Varun Grover. Especially the songs ‘Hum Thee Sidhi Saadhe’ and ‘Hum Rang Hain’ are heart touching. The music of the film is given by Amit Trivedi.

