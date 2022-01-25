Badhaai Do Trailer out know the release date of movie badhai do rajkummar rao bhumi pednekar

Badhaai Do Movie Trailer: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are coming to the audience with their strange love story. The trailer of his film has also been released.

Badhaai Do Trailor: Bollywood’s famous actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s film ‘Badhaai Ho’ left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. But now after ‘Badhaai Ho’, the audience is going to get the gift of watching ‘Badhaai Do’, in which Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and actress Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the lead roles. The trailer of the upcoming film of actors Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar has also been released, which has increased the excitement of the audience as soon as it arrives.

In the movie ‘Badhaai Do’ where Bhumi Pednekar will play the role of a PT teacher, who is actually a lesbian. At the same time, actor Rajkumar Rao will be seen playing the role of a cop. While Rajkummar Rao will fall in love with Bhumi Pednekar at first sight, the actress will not have any interest in boys.

What is the story of the trailer: It is shown in the video of the trailer that Rajkummar Rao decides to marry the actress, but Bhumi Pednekar is not interested in it. Bhumi Pednekar also tells Rajkummar Rao that she is not interested in boys. But even after this, Rajkummar Rao agrees to marry her and says, “We will live like a room mate.”

It was shown in the video that the family members would pressurize Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao to have a child. But both are aware of each other’s situation, so they will start dodging them. Let us tell you that the fans are also very fond of the trailer of ‘Badhaai Do’, as well as very excited about the film.

The film will release on this day: This film by Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao is based on LGBTQ+. Apart from Bhumi and Rajkumar, Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Miah, Nitesh Pandey, Shashi Bhushan, Chum Darang and Deepak Arora will be seen in the lead roles in the film. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, the film will release on February 11.