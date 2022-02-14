Entertainment

Badhaai Do Weekend Box Office Collection- Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film goes strong

Badhaai Do Weekend Box Office Collection
Badhaai Do Weekend Box Office Collection- Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s film goes strong | ‘Badhaai Do’ Weekend Box Office – Rajkumar and Bhumi’s film showed good growth, know here the collection of 3 days

Badhaai Do Weekend Box Office Collection- Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s film goes strong | ‘Badhaai Do’ Weekend Box Office – Rajkumar and Bhumi’s film showed good growth, know here the collection of 3 days

movie earnings

movie earnings

At present, the film has two weeks to earn. Now Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is going to be released in theaters directly on February 25. So, Badhaai Do Dheeme Dheeme is right, but till then the earnings will continue. If trade pundits are to be believed, then the total collection of the film can reach up to 15 crores.

impact of covid

impact of covid

Theaters have been reopened across the country, but due to Kovid, people still keep distance from theaters. At the same time, in many states, theaters are still running with 50-60 percent occupancy and night shows are closed. Therefore, the film’s earnings are also getting affected by this.

Rajkummar Rao box office

Rajkummar Rao box office

If we see the box office collection, Rajkumar Rao’s last successful film was Stree. This film, which came in 2018, was a super hit. The film had collected 130 crores. After that all the films of Rajkumar have been unsuccessful.

Bhumi Pednekar Box Office Hall

Bhumi Pednekar Box Office Hall

Bhumi Pednekar’s films have shown more amazing in terms of box office. Bhumi’s last theatrical release was ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, which was a box office hit. The film had collected around 85 crores.

