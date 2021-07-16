Badhai Ho Fame Surekha Sikri Special Relation with Bollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah Unfolded | Surekha Sikri had this close relationship with Naseeruddin Shah, few people know this secret

New Delhi: Actress Surekha Sikri, who had been entertaining the audience for a long time, died on Friday. 75-year-old Surekha Sikri had a heart attack, after which she said goodbye to this world. Surekha Sikri, who was seen on the big screen for a long time, made everyone convinced of her performance when she turned to television.

did theater for a long time

Surekha Sikri graduated from the National School of Drama in the year 1971. In the matter of acting, all the veteran actors of Hindi cinema and TV were dwarfs in front of him. Surekha Sikri did theater for almost 10 years and in 1978 she made her Bollywood debut through Kissa Kursi Ka. His character was highly appreciated and thus his career started in the cinema world.

Had this relationship with Naseeruddin Shah

Very few people know that Surekha Sikri had a very close relationship with actor Naseeruddin Shah. Surekha seemed to be the sister in law of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. In fact, Naseeruddin Shah’s first marriage was with Manara Sikri, the half-sister of Surekha Sikri. Surekha worked in the industry for a long time but she got the recognition through Balika Vadhu which made her famous from house to house.

Many National Awards were in the account

Surekha Sikri has received the National Award for Best Supporting Actress 3 times for films like Tamas, Mammo and Badhai Ho. Not only this, the Screen Award and Sangeet Natak Academy Award are also in the account of Surekha Sikri. That story of Surekha is very famous in the industry when she came to receive the National Award on wheelchair.

