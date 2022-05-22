Badminton Star Lakshya Sen Presents Bal Mithai From Almora to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the gamers of the Indian staff that created historical past by profitable the Thomas Cup badminton event title and mentioned it was no small achievement. Prime Minister Modi met and interacted with the members of the badminton staff personally, days after congratulating the gamers over the phone after their historic victory within the prestigious event in Bangkok. The staff additionally included gamers from the ladies’s Uber Cup staff. Modi mentioned, “I congratulate all the staff on behalf of the nation. That is no small achievement. you made it. There was a time after we had been up to now behind in these tournaments that nobody right here knew.

The Prime Minister, throughout his assembly with the champion shuttler (badminton participant), additionally reminisced in regards to the Thomas Cup the place India defeated title contenders Indonesia to win the gold medal. Modi mentioned that India was in a position to hoist its flag within the competitors after many years and that is no small achievement. He congratulated the staff for its efforts and mentioned that folks by no means paid consideration to these tournaments earlier than however after the Thomas Cup win, the countrymen regarded on the staff and the sport of badminton.

The perspective of “Sure, we will do that” has turn out to be the brand new pressure within the nation right now, the Prime Minister mentioned. I guarantee you that the federal government will present all attainable assist to the gamers.” The Prime Minister lauded the 29-year-old for the best way senior participant Kidambi Srikanth led the Indian problem. Srikkanth mentioned, “Sir, I can say with nice pleasure that no participant on the planet can boast about this. Solely we had the privilege of speaking to you instantly after the victory. Thanks very a lot sir.” He mentioned, “The gamers will likely be proud to say that we’ve got the help of our Prime Minister.”

Chief nationwide coach Pullela Gopichand mentioned, “The prime minister follows the gamers and the sport and connects with the gamers.” As for doubles coach Mathias Bo, who lives in Denmark, he mentioned, “I’m a participant I’ve been there and I’ve additionally gained medals however my Prime Minister by no means known as me for a gathering.

Lakshya Sen gifted the well-known ‘Bal Mithai’ of Almora to the Prime Minister- Star shuttler Lakshya Sen gifted the well-known ‘Bal Mithai’ of Almora to the Prime Minister. Sen mentioned, “The Prime Minister had spoken about Bal Mithai of Almora and I took it. It’s heartwarming that they keep in mind small issues about sportspersons.” I hope that I’ll proceed to win medals for India, preserve assembly you and convey you sweets.

Gained the title by defeating Indonesia 3-0 The Prime Minister requested that what’s it like within the soil of Haryana that one after the opposite legendary gamers emerge from there? Girls shuttler Unnati Hooda from Haryana was additionally amongst those that met the Prime Minister. “Sir, what evokes me is that you do not discriminate between medal winners and non-medallists,” Unnati mentioned. He slept together with his medals. India gained the title by defeating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 within the Thomas Cup closing.