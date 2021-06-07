Entertainment News

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Claudia Winkleman wears black poncho dress with bedazzled fringing

13 hours ago
by admin

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Claudia Winkleman wears black poncho dress with bedazzled fringing

She’s no stranger to glamour as host of the glitzy BBC competitors Strictly Come Dancing.

And Claudia Winkleman appeared stylish on the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, as she took to the pink carpet in an all-black ensemble.

The presenter, 49, whose present was nominated within the Leisure Programme class, rocked the velvet poncho dress with eye-catching bedazzled fringing.

Glam: Claudia Winkleman looked chic at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday as she took to the red carpet in a velvet poncho dress with eye catching bedazzled fringing up the sides

Glam: Claudia Winkleman appeared stylish on the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday as she took to the pink carpet in a velvet poncho dress with eye catching bedazzled fringing up the edges

Claudia wore her raven tresses of their signature poker straight bob with her iconic fringe brushing beneath her eyebrows. 

She additionally sported her favorite make-up look of a darkish spray tan, heavy black eyeliner and pale lipstick. 

The TV persona accentuated her glowing tan with a vibrant white manicure and clutched a small black bag that accomplished her timeless ensemble. 

Claudia merrily strutted onto the pink carpet in towering black stilettos as she flashed a large smile at pals earlier than posing for the digital camera. 

Iconic: Claudia wore her raven tresses in their signature poker and sported her favourite makeup look of heavy black eyeliner and pale lipstick

Iconic: Claudia wore her raven tresses of their signature poker and sported her favorite make-up look of heavy black eyeliner and pale lipstick

Upbeat: She merrily strutted onto the red carpet in towering black stilettos as she flashed a wide smile at friends before posing for the camera

Upbeat: She merrily strutted onto the pink carpet in towering black stilettos as she flashed a large smile at pals earlier than posing for the digital camera

Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards celebrated and rewarded the perfect programmes and performances of 2020. 

The night was hosted by Richard Ayoade and featured performances by Years & Years and Alexis Ffrench 

Whereas Line Of Responsibility’s Adrian Dunbar, Invoice Bailey, Jon Snow, Oti Mabuse, Rob Beckett, Rose Matafeo, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Zawe Ashton acted as presenters.

Different visitor presenters – Catherine O’Hara, Jon Snow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jamie Demetriou, Tommy Jessop, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – appeared through video name in the course of the ceremony. 

Winner: Following its three wins at the British Academy Television Craft Awards in May, I May Destroy You, won two more BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Series and Leading Actress for Michaela Coel (pictured middle)

Winner: Following its three wins on the British Academy Tv Craft Awards in Could, I Could Destroy You, gained two extra BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Collection and Main Actress for Michaela Coel (pictured center) 

Following its three wins on the British Academy Tv Craft Awards in Could, I Could Destroy You, gained two extra BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Collection and Main Actress for Michaela Coel.

The drama collection follows a girl who seeks to rebuild her life after a sexual assault.

Elsewhere, the Main Actor award was gained by first-time nominee Paul Mescal for his efficiency as Connell in Regular Individuals.

Malachi Kirby, one other first-time winner, gained for his efficiency in Small Axe within the Supporting Actor class. Small Axe had led this 12 months’s nominations with 15 nods.

Big hit: Small Axe starring John Boyega leads this year's nominations with 15 nods

Serious: The five-part series also stars Letitia Wright among a vast cast

Large hit: Small Axe starring John Boyega (left) and Letitia Wright (proper) led the nominations with 15 nods, with Malachi Kirby successful on the evening for his efficiency within the Supporting Actor class

Coming-of-age drama: First-time nominee Paul Mescal scooped the gong for Leading Actor for his performance as Connell in Normal People (pictured with co-star Daisy Edgar Jones)

Coming-of-age drama: First-time nominee Paul Mescal scooped the gong for Main Actor for his efficiency as Connell in Regular Individuals (pictured with co-star Daisy Edgar Jones)

And Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Sixties to the Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.

Rakie Ayola additionally gained her first BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her efficiency in Anthony. 

Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme was awarded to Charlie Cooper for his efficiency in This Nation. 

Comic Romesh Ranganathan obtained the BAFTA for Leisure Efficiency for The Ranganation.

Save Me Too obtained the BAFTA for Drama Collection and Sitting in Limbo gained for Single Drama.

Within the operating: The Crown obtained 10 nominations – 4 for TV and 6 for the craft classes – together with a nod for the Drama Collection accolade

Within the operating: The Crown obtained 10 nominations – 4 for TV and 6 for the craft classes – together with a nod for the Drama Collection accolade

Nominated: Jodie Comer was nominated for the Leading Actress award for her role in Killing Eve

Tough competition: Billie Piper was also in the running for her role as the central character in I Hate Suzie

Robust competitors: Jodie Comer (left in Killing Eve) went head-to-head with Billie Piper (proper in I Hate Suzie) for Main Actress nevertheless it was Michaela Coel who gained

The Large Narstie Present gained Comedy Leisure Programme, its first win following its earlier nomination in 2019. And the BAFTA for Leisure Programme was awarded to Life & Rhymes whereas Scripted Comedy was awarded to Inside No 9.      

The Faculty That Tried to Finish Racism obtained the BAFTA for Actuality & Constructed Factual. Lengthy Misplaced Household: Born With out Hint gained within the Options class. They Noticed the Solar First gained the BAFTA for Quick Type Programme.

Casualty was awarded the BAFTA for Cleaning soap & Persevering with Drama, its first since 2018. The Nice Home Giveaway gained the BAFTA within the new Daytime class.

Information Protection was awarded to Sky Information’ Inside Idlib, and the award for Present Affairs was introduced to America’s Struggle on Abortion (Publicity). Worldwide was awarded to Welcome to Chechnya: The Homosexual Purge (Storyville). 

Achievement: Variety's controversial BGT Black Lives Matter routine (pictured) gained the BAFTA Tv Awards 2021's Should-See Second award

Achievement: Variety’s controversial BGT Black Lives Matter routine (pictured) gained the BAFTA Tv Awards 2021’s Should-See Second award

Drama: Bridgerton's Woman Whistledown shock twist, which revealed Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan, pictured) because the mysterious gossip, was additionally on the shortlist nevertheless misplaced out on the evening to Variety's BGT routine

Drama: Bridgerton’s Woman Whistledown shock twist, which revealed Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan, pictured) because the mysterious gossip, was additionally on the shortlist nevertheless misplaced out on the evening to Variety’s BGT routine

As soon as Upon a Time in Iraq obtained the BAFTA for Factual Collection, Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) gained Single Documentary and The Surgeon’s Lower gained Specialist Factual. 

England V West Indies Take a look at Cricket triumphed within the Sport class, whereas the award for Reside Occasion was introduced to Springwatch 2020. 

And Virgin Media’s Should-See Second, the one award voted for by the general public, was scooped by Britain’s Received Expertise for the second when Variety carried out a routine impressed by the occasions of 2020. 

The class additionally noticed nods to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) being revealed as Woman Whistledown in Bridgerton and when Luke Skywalker appeared within the climax of The Mandalorian’s second season.    

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Winners

DRAMA SERIES

GANGS OF LONDON

I HATE SUZIE

SAVE ME TOO – WINNER

THE CROWN

LEADING ACTOR

JOHN BOYEGA – Small Axe

JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown

PAAPA ESSIEDU – I Could Destroy You

PAUL MESCAL – Regular Individuals – WINNER

SHAUN PARKES – Small Axe

WALEED ZUAITER – Baghdad Central

LEADING ACTRESS

BILLIE PIPER – I Hate Suzie

DAISY EDGAR-JONES – Regular Individuals 

HAYLEY SQUIRES – Grownup Materials 

JODIE COMER – Killing Eve

LETITIA WRIGHT – Small Axe

MICHAELA COEL – I Could Destroy You – WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR

KUNAL NAYYAR – Legal: UK

MALACHI KIRBY – Small Axe – WINNER

MICHAEL SHEEN – Quiz

MICHEAL WARD – Small Axe 

RUPERT EVERETT – Grownup Materials

TOBIAS MENZIES – The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown

LEILA FARZAD – I Hate Suzie 

RAKIE AYOLA – Anthony – WINNER

SIENA KELLY – Grownup Materials

SOPHIE OKONEDO – Legal: UK 

WERUCHE OPIA – I Could Destroy You

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE 

ROB & ROMESH VS Jack Shillaker

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW – WINNER

THE RANGANATION

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

AIMEE LOU WOOD – Intercourse Schooling – WINNER

DAISY HAGGARD – Breeders

DAISY MAY COOPER – This Nation

EMMA MACKEY – Intercourse Schooling 

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam

MAE MARTIN – Really feel Good

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

CHARLIE COOPER – This Nation -WINNER

GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen

JOSEPH GILGUN – Brassic

NCUTI GATWA – Intercourse Schooling

PAUL RITTER – Friday Night time Dinner

REECE SHEARSMITH – Inside No.9

MINI-SERIES

ADULT MATERIAL

I MAY DESTROY YOU – WINNER

NORMAL PEOPLE 

SMALL AXE

CURRENT AFFAIRS

AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) – WINNER

ITALY’S FRONTLINE: A DOCTOR’S DIARY

THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG (DISPATCHES)

THE CYPRUS PAPERS UNDERCOVER (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS)

DAYTIME

JIMMY MCGOVERN’S MOVING ON 

RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES

THE CHASE 

THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY – WINNER

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS – The Final Leg

BRADLEY WALSH – Beat the Chasers

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN – Strictly Come Dancing

DAVID MITCHELL – Would I Misinform You? At Christmas 

GRAHAM NORTON – The Graham Norton Present 

ROMESH RANGANATHAN – The Ranganation – WINNER

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY 

LIFE & RHYMES – WINNER

STRICTLY COME DANCING 

THE MASKED SINGER

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME & PUNISHMENT

HOSPITAL

LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY 

ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ – WINNER

FEATURES

BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS

LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE – WINNER

MORTIMER AND WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING 

THE REPAIR SHOP  

NEWS COVERAGE

BBC NEWS AT TEN: PRIME MINISTER ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE 

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: DETERRING DEMOCRACY 

NEWSNIGHT: COVID CARE CRISIS 

SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB – WINNER

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS 

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD 

THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM – WINNER

THE WRITE OFFS 

SINGLE DRAMA

ANTHONY

BBW (ON THE EDGE)

SITTING IN LIMBO – WINNER

THE WINDERMERE CHILDREN

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY – WINNER

CORONATION STREET

EASTENDERS

HOLLYOAKS  

INTERNATIONAL

LITTLE AMERICA 

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

UNORTHODOX

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE) – WINNER

LIVE EVENT

LIFE DRAWING LIVE! 

SPRINGWATCH – WINNER

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE

THE THIRD DAY: AUTUMN Manufacturing Crew 

SCRIPTED COMEDY

GHOSTS 

INSIDE NO. 9 – WINNER 

MAN LIKE MOBEEN

THIS COUNTRY

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

CRIPTALES 

DISABLED NOT DEFEATED: THE ROCK BANS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES – DELTA 7 

THE MAIN PART 

THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST – WINNER

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR 

ANTON FERDINAND: FOOTBALL, RACISM & ME

LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) – WINNER

SURVIVING COVID 

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the general public)

BRIDGERTON – Penelope is revealed as Woman Whistledown 

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT – Variety carry out a routine impressed by the occasions of 2020 – WINNER

EASTENDERS – Grey kills Chantelle  

GOGGLEBOX – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press convention

NIGELLA’S COOK, EAT, REPEAT – Mee-cro-wah-vay

THE MANDALORIAN – Luke Skywalker arrives

 

