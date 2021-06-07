BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Claudia Winkleman wears black poncho dress with bedazzled fringing



She’s no stranger to glamour as host of the glitzy BBC competitors Strictly Come Dancing.

And Claudia Winkleman appeared stylish on the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, as she took to the pink carpet in an all-black ensemble.

The presenter, 49, whose present was nominated within the Leisure Programme class, rocked the velvet poncho dress with eye-catching bedazzled fringing.

Claudia wore her raven tresses of their signature poker straight bob with her iconic fringe brushing beneath her eyebrows.

She additionally sported her favorite make-up look of a darkish spray tan, heavy black eyeliner and pale lipstick.

The TV persona accentuated her glowing tan with a vibrant white manicure and clutched a small black bag that accomplished her timeless ensemble.

Claudia merrily strutted onto the pink carpet in towering black stilettos as she flashed a large smile at pals earlier than posing for the digital camera.

Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards celebrated and rewarded the perfect programmes and performances of 2020.

The night was hosted by Richard Ayoade and featured performances by Years & Years and Alexis Ffrench

Whereas Line Of Responsibility’s Adrian Dunbar, Invoice Bailey, Jon Snow, Oti Mabuse, Rob Beckett, Rose Matafeo, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Zawe Ashton acted as presenters.

Different visitor presenters – Catherine O’Hara, Jon Snow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jamie Demetriou, Tommy Jessop, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – appeared through video name in the course of the ceremony.

Following its three wins on the British Academy Tv Craft Awards in Could, I Could Destroy You, gained two extra BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Collection and Main Actress for Michaela Coel.

The drama collection follows a girl who seeks to rebuild her life after a sexual assault.

Elsewhere, the Main Actor award was gained by first-time nominee Paul Mescal for his efficiency as Connell in Regular Individuals.

Malachi Kirby, one other first-time winner, gained for his efficiency in Small Axe within the Supporting Actor class. Small Axe had led this 12 months’s nominations with 15 nods.

And Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Sixties to the Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.

Rakie Ayola additionally gained her first BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her efficiency in Anthony.

Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme was awarded to Charlie Cooper for his efficiency in This Nation.

Comic Romesh Ranganathan obtained the BAFTA for Leisure Efficiency for The Ranganation.

Save Me Too obtained the BAFTA for Drama Collection and Sitting in Limbo gained for Single Drama.

The Large Narstie Present gained Comedy Leisure Programme, its first win following its earlier nomination in 2019. And the BAFTA for Leisure Programme was awarded to Life & Rhymes whereas Scripted Comedy was awarded to Inside No 9.

The Faculty That Tried to Finish Racism obtained the BAFTA for Actuality & Constructed Factual. Lengthy Misplaced Household: Born With out Hint gained within the Options class. They Noticed the Solar First gained the BAFTA for Quick Type Programme.

Casualty was awarded the BAFTA for Cleaning soap & Persevering with Drama, its first since 2018. The Nice Home Giveaway gained the BAFTA within the new Daytime class.

Information Protection was awarded to Sky Information’ Inside Idlib, and the award for Present Affairs was introduced to America’s Struggle on Abortion (Publicity). Worldwide was awarded to Welcome to Chechnya: The Homosexual Purge (Storyville).

As soon as Upon a Time in Iraq obtained the BAFTA for Factual Collection, Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) gained Single Documentary and The Surgeon’s Lower gained Specialist Factual.

England V West Indies Take a look at Cricket triumphed within the Sport class, whereas the award for Reside Occasion was introduced to Springwatch 2020.

And Virgin Media’s Should-See Second, the one award voted for by the general public, was scooped by Britain’s Received Expertise for the second when Variety carried out a routine impressed by the occasions of 2020.

The class additionally noticed nods to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) being revealed as Woman Whistledown in Bridgerton and when Luke Skywalker appeared within the climax of The Mandalorian’s second season.