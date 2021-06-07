BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Claudia Winkleman wears black poncho dress with bedazzled fringing
She’s no stranger to glamour as host of the glitzy BBC competitors Strictly Come Dancing.
And Claudia Winkleman appeared stylish on the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, as she took to the pink carpet in an all-black ensemble.
The presenter, 49, whose present was nominated within the Leisure Programme class, rocked the velvet poncho dress with eye-catching bedazzled fringing.
Claudia wore her raven tresses of their signature poker straight bob with her iconic fringe brushing beneath her eyebrows.
She additionally sported her favorite make-up look of a darkish spray tan, heavy black eyeliner and pale lipstick.
The TV persona accentuated her glowing tan with a vibrant white manicure and clutched a small black bag that accomplished her timeless ensemble.
Claudia merrily strutted onto the pink carpet in towering black stilettos as she flashed a large smile at pals earlier than posing for the digital camera.
Sunday’s BAFTA TV Awards celebrated and rewarded the perfect programmes and performances of 2020.
The night was hosted by Richard Ayoade and featured performances by Years & Years and Alexis Ffrench
Whereas Line Of Responsibility’s Adrian Dunbar, Invoice Bailey, Jon Snow, Oti Mabuse, Rob Beckett, Rose Matafeo, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Zawe Ashton acted as presenters.
Different visitor presenters – Catherine O’Hara, Jon Snow, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jamie Demetriou, Tommy Jessop, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse – appeared through video name in the course of the ceremony.
Winner: Following its three wins on the British Academy Tv Craft Awards in Could, I Could Destroy You, gained two extra BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Collection and Main Actress for Michaela Coel (pictured center)
Following its three wins on the British Academy Tv Craft Awards in Could, I Could Destroy You, gained two extra BAFTAs on Sunday, for Mini-Collection and Main Actress for Michaela Coel.
The drama collection follows a girl who seeks to rebuild her life after a sexual assault.
Elsewhere, the Main Actor award was gained by first-time nominee Paul Mescal for his efficiency as Connell in Regular Individuals.
Malachi Kirby, one other first-time winner, gained for his efficiency in Small Axe within the Supporting Actor class. Small Axe had led this 12 months’s nominations with 15 nods.
Large hit: Small Axe starring John Boyega (left) and Letitia Wright (proper) led the nominations with 15 nods, with Malachi Kirby successful on the evening for his efficiency within the Supporting Actor class
Coming-of-age drama: First-time nominee Paul Mescal scooped the gong for Main Actor for his efficiency as Connell in Regular Individuals (pictured with co-star Daisy Edgar Jones)
And Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Sixties to the Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.
Rakie Ayola additionally gained her first BAFTA for Supporting Actress for her efficiency in Anthony.
Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme was awarded to Charlie Cooper for his efficiency in This Nation.
Comic Romesh Ranganathan obtained the BAFTA for Leisure Efficiency for The Ranganation.
Save Me Too obtained the BAFTA for Drama Collection and Sitting in Limbo gained for Single Drama.
Within the operating: The Crown obtained 10 nominations – 4 for TV and 6 for the craft classes – together with a nod for the Drama Collection accolade
Robust competitors: Jodie Comer (left in Killing Eve) went head-to-head with Billie Piper (proper in I Hate Suzie) for Main Actress nevertheless it was Michaela Coel who gained
The Large Narstie Present gained Comedy Leisure Programme, its first win following its earlier nomination in 2019. And the BAFTA for Leisure Programme was awarded to Life & Rhymes whereas Scripted Comedy was awarded to Inside No 9.
The Faculty That Tried to Finish Racism obtained the BAFTA for Actuality & Constructed Factual. Lengthy Misplaced Household: Born With out Hint gained within the Options class. They Noticed the Solar First gained the BAFTA for Quick Type Programme.
Casualty was awarded the BAFTA for Cleaning soap & Persevering with Drama, its first since 2018. The Nice Home Giveaway gained the BAFTA within the new Daytime class.
Information Protection was awarded to Sky Information’ Inside Idlib, and the award for Present Affairs was introduced to America’s Struggle on Abortion (Publicity). Worldwide was awarded to Welcome to Chechnya: The Homosexual Purge (Storyville).
Achievement: Variety’s controversial BGT Black Lives Matter routine (pictured) gained the BAFTA Tv Awards 2021’s Should-See Second award
Drama: Bridgerton’s Woman Whistledown shock twist, which revealed Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan, pictured) because the mysterious gossip, was additionally on the shortlist nevertheless misplaced out on the evening to Variety’s BGT routine
As soon as Upon a Time in Iraq obtained the BAFTA for Factual Collection, Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) gained Single Documentary and The Surgeon’s Lower gained Specialist Factual.
England V West Indies Take a look at Cricket triumphed within the Sport class, whereas the award for Reside Occasion was introduced to Springwatch 2020.
And Virgin Media’s Should-See Second, the one award voted for by the general public, was scooped by Britain’s Received Expertise for the second when Variety carried out a routine impressed by the occasions of 2020.
The class additionally noticed nods to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) being revealed as Woman Whistledown in Bridgerton and when Luke Skywalker appeared within the climax of The Mandalorian’s second season.
BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Winners
DRAMA SERIES
GANGS OF LONDON
I HATE SUZIE
SAVE ME TOO – WINNER
THE CROWN
LEADING ACTOR
JOHN BOYEGA – Small Axe
JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown
PAAPA ESSIEDU – I Could Destroy You
PAUL MESCAL – Regular Individuals – WINNER
SHAUN PARKES – Small Axe
WALEED ZUAITER – Baghdad Central
LEADING ACTRESS
BILLIE PIPER – I Hate Suzie
DAISY EDGAR-JONES – Regular Individuals
HAYLEY SQUIRES – Grownup Materials
JODIE COMER – Killing Eve
LETITIA WRIGHT – Small Axe
MICHAELA COEL – I Could Destroy You – WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTOR
KUNAL NAYYAR – Legal: UK
MALACHI KIRBY – Small Axe – WINNER
MICHAEL SHEEN – Quiz
MICHEAL WARD – Small Axe
RUPERT EVERETT – Grownup Materials
TOBIAS MENZIES – The Crown
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown
LEILA FARZAD – I Hate Suzie
RAKIE AYOLA – Anthony – WINNER
SIENA KELLY – Grownup Materials
SOPHIE OKONEDO – Legal: UK
WERUCHE OPIA – I Could Destroy You
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE
ROB & ROMESH VS Jack Shillaker
THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW – WINNER
THE RANGANATION
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
AIMEE LOU WOOD – Intercourse Schooling – WINNER
DAISY HAGGARD – Breeders
DAISY MAY COOPER – This Nation
EMMA MACKEY – Intercourse Schooling
GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam
MAE MARTIN – Really feel Good
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
CHARLIE COOPER – This Nation -WINNER
GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen
JOSEPH GILGUN – Brassic
NCUTI GATWA – Intercourse Schooling
PAUL RITTER – Friday Night time Dinner
REECE SHEARSMITH – Inside No.9
MINI-SERIES
ADULT MATERIAL
I MAY DESTROY YOU – WINNER
NORMAL PEOPLE
SMALL AXE
CURRENT AFFAIRS
AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) – WINNER
ITALY’S FRONTLINE: A DOCTOR’S DIARY
THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG (DISPATCHES)
THE CYPRUS PAPERS UNDERCOVER (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS)
DAYTIME
JIMMY MCGOVERN’S MOVING ON
RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES
THE CHASE
THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY – WINNER
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ADAM HILLS – The Final Leg
BRADLEY WALSH – Beat the Chasers
CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN – Strictly Come Dancing
DAVID MITCHELL – Would I Misinform You? At Christmas
GRAHAM NORTON – The Graham Norton Present
ROMESH RANGANATHAN – The Ranganation – WINNER
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY
LIFE & RHYMES – WINNER
STRICTLY COME DANCING
THE MASKED SINGER
FACTUAL SERIES
CRIME & PUNISHMENT
HOSPITAL
LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY
ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ – WINNER
FEATURES
BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS
LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE – WINNER
MORTIMER AND WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING
THE REPAIR SHOP
NEWS COVERAGE
BBC NEWS AT TEN: PRIME MINISTER ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE
CHANNEL 4 NEWS: DETERRING DEMOCRACY
NEWSNIGHT: COVID CARE CRISIS
SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB – WINNER
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS
RACE ACROSS THE WORLD
THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM – WINNER
THE WRITE OFFS
SINGLE DRAMA
ANTHONY
BBW (ON THE EDGE)
SITTING IN LIMBO – WINNER
THE WINDERMERE CHILDREN
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
CASUALTY – WINNER
CORONATION STREET
EASTENDERS
HOLLYOAKS
INTERNATIONAL
LITTLE AMERICA
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
UNORTHODOX
WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE) – WINNER
LIVE EVENT
LIFE DRAWING LIVE!
SPRINGWATCH – WINNER
THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE
THE THIRD DAY: AUTUMN Manufacturing Crew
SCRIPTED COMEDY
GHOSTS
INSIDE NO. 9 – WINNER
MAN LIKE MOBEEN
THIS COUNTRY
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
CRIPTALES
DISABLED NOT DEFEATED: THE ROCK BANS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES – DELTA 7
THE MAIN PART
THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST – WINNER
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR
ANTON FERDINAND: FOOTBALL, RACISM & ME
LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) – WINNER
SURVIVING COVID
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the general public)
BRIDGERTON – Penelope is revealed as Woman Whistledown
BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT – Variety carry out a routine impressed by the occasions of 2020 – WINNER
EASTENDERS – Grey kills Chantelle
GOGGLEBOX – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press convention
NIGELLA’S COOK, EAT, REPEAT – Mee-cro-wah-vay
THE MANDALORIAN – Luke Skywalker arrives
