BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar relaxes as he leads the stars chilling backstage

19 hours ago
It is one in all TV’s greatest nights, with exhibits being recognised for his or her memorable storylines and actors awarded for his or her stellar performances.

And Line Of Obligation star Adrian Dunbar, 62, who is not up for any awards at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, ensured to sneak in a second to calm down amid all the festivities as he lounged on a settee backstage at London’s TV Centre.

This Nation star Daisy Could Cooper, 34, additionally gave the impression to be in good spirits throughout the star-studded occasion and placed on a really animated show as she eyed-up and signed an enormous bottle of Taittinger Champagne.

Adrian reduce a dapper determine for the awards ceremony, donning a sensible go well with and white shirt with a black bowtie and shining leather-based footwear.

The star, who is about to be a quotation reader throughout the evening, additionally ensured to fashion his locks right into a suave quiff and accomplished his look with a pair of black-frame glasses.

Becoming a member of him backstage was actress and author Daisy, who was regarded sensational in a glowing blue robe which boasted a satin tie element at the aspect.

Daisy is nominated in the Feminine Efficiency In A Comedy Programme class as nicely as receiving a nod for This Nation in the Scripted Comedy group. Her co-star and brother Charlie can be nominated at the occasion. 

Elsewhere, It is A Sin stars Lydia West and Olly Alexander additionally signed the alcohol bottle, with them each beaming smiles for the digital camera whereas rocking eye-catching ensembles.

Years & Years frontman Olly definitely commanded consideration in a glowing prime and pin-striped trousers whereas Lydia exuded class in a black costume. 

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan was additionally seen having the ending touches utilized to her look forward of the awards being handed out and her blonde locks trimmed by a hairdresser.

She placed on a vibrant show in a vibrant orange robe and in addition donned a slick of deep purple eyeshadow.   

And the BAFTA TV Awards host Richard Ayoade ensured he was wanting dapper in a navy go well with and crimson tie, with the comic catching a quiet second to himself backstage earlier than entertaining viewers. 

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse additionally gave the impression to be having fun with herself as she larked round along with her Strictly Come Dancing celeb companion Invoice Bailey and took selfies and filmed humorous movies on her cellphone backstage.

The skilled dancer, 30, placed on a busty show in a plunging white robe and confirmed off her dancing strikes as she perched on a settee whereas throwing her arms round for the digital camera.  

Oti was a imaginative and prescient in her white strapless robe which boasted a plunging bustier entrance and flowed right into a floor-length skirt. The dancer accomplished her look by including further peak to her toned body with metallic silver heels. 

The wonder, who will reunite with Invoice to current an award at this yr’s ceremony, styled her ombre bob into unfastened curls after gracing the crimson carpet in her Grecian-inspired robe 

Glowing: Oti could not stop smiling as she cradled a glass of fizz and chatted with fellow celebrities backstage

Wow: She added a full face of makeup including a touch of sparkling eyeshadow

Glowing: Oti couldn’t cease smiling as she cradled a glass of fizz and chatted with fellow celebrities backstage

There she goes: Oti and Bill are set to present an award at this year's ceremony

There she goes: Oti and Invoice are set to current an award at this yr’s ceremony

The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 will show to be one for the historical past books, as stars who’re unable to attend can be beamed onto the crimson carpet in hologram type.

And Billie Piper, Jodie Comer, Michaela Coel, and Oti Mabuse have been amongst the choose celebrities to make it onto the crimson carpet in particular person on Sunday, once they arrived in actually head-turning fashion.

Pop star-turned-actress Billie, 38, wowed she arrived on the crimson carpet in a black tuxedo costume, which was given a dramatic contact with a single puffy pink sleeve, which descended into an identical bow and practice.

Fashion: Actress Zawe Ashton cut a stylish figure in a patterned pink gown with a statement bow as she hung out backstage

Having fun: New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo was full of laughter as she chatted backstage at the star-studded event

Having enjoyable: Zawe (left) reduce a trendy determine in a patterned pink robe with an announcement bow as she frolicked and comic Rose Matafeo (proper) was filled with laughter as she chatted backstage at the star-studded occasion

Classic: She donned pearl earrings to tie in with her striking puff sleeves

With one half of her costume coated in sequins, the star – who has been nominated for her flip in I Hate Suzie – toted a clutch bag, whereas she opted to accessorise with a glittering assertion necklace.

In the meantime, fellow nominee Jodie, 38, saved issues easy but elegant in a navy sleeveless prime with matching high-waisted trousers, which she gave a summery contact with open-toe heels.

Whereas her ensemble was easy, the Killing Eve star added daring jewelry, together with an open choker and vibrant earrings as she posed up a storm for photographers gathered on the crimson carpet.

Additionally nominated on the evening, acclaimed actress and screenwriter Michaela, 33, regarded unimaginable in a flowing backless robe and with an announcement crimson cuff sleeve element.

Michaela, nominated for hit present I Could Destroy You – which she wrote and starred in – regarded sensational as she slicked again her raven tresses and accentuated her options with daring lipstick. 

Along with her costume that includes a peephole descending the size of a lot of her torso, the star added a choice of gold equipment to her robe, together with a chunky chain necklace and a few assertion rings.  

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, 30, regarded sensational as she stepped out in a deeply plunging cream robe, which boasted a daring thigh-high slit.

Standing tall in a pair of silver strappy heels, the South African magnificence’s costume of alternative completely hugged and flattered her enviably toned body as she posed up a storm for photographers.

With a pair of dazzling drop earrings complementing her gorgeous ensemble, the TV character wore her honey brown tresses in a playful bob, whereas her beauty have been highlighted with a palette of shiny make-up.

She was joined on the crimson carpet by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, who stood out on the crimson carpet in a dramatic black poncho costume, which enveloped her body.

Claudia’s costume was fringed with a collection of shimmering silver tassels, including a contrasting contact to her look, which additionally included a pair of vertiginous black heels.

Toting a black envelope clutch bag, the TV character wore her signature raven locks in a straight smooth fashion with a protracted fringe, whereas a beneficiant utility of make-up highlighted her appears to be like. 

Helena Bonham Carter regarded enjoyable and flirty as she arrived on the crimson carpet in a white layered sleeveless robe, which was adorned with an array of black polka dots.

Sporting her chestnut brown locks in a half-updo, the 55-year-old The Crown star bucked conference by including a pair of sun shades to her equipment, which included hoop earrings.

She was joined on the crimson carpet by her beau Rye Holmboe, who reduce a dapper determine in a traditional black tuxedo. 

Additionally in attendance was AJ Odudu, who surprised as she stepped out in a crimson feathered one-shoulder robe, which boasted a backless characteristic. 

This yr, BAFTA can be beaming celebrities that may’t attend onto the crimson carpet as holograms.  

And ceremony hosts Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope will introduce the hologram friends to these really at the socially distanced ceremony.  

Of her crimson carpet function, Vick revealed final week: ‘In case you’re something like me, over the final yr your WhatsApp teams could have been nonstop a few latest episode or second in the newest TV drama, documentary, actuality and even cooking present.

‘It is made me fall in love with TV once more, and it is due to this that I believe that the Virgin Media BAFTAs feels further particular this yr. 

‘To have the ability to chat immediately with the TV followers who’ve voted for his or her favorite Should-See Second nominee and join them to their favorite stars through holograms dwell on the crimson carpet can be a novel, as soon as in a lifetime expertise. 

‘I am so excited to carry a little bit of this magic to the followers at house, it will be an emotional one.’

COVID-19 restrictions imply TV followers cannot be in attendance on the crimson carpet as regular this yr and a few nominees will not be capable of attend due to filming bubbles.

All content material can be captured by a dwell stream digital camera and can allow everybody at house to see the motion unfold from the consolation of their lounge. 

Busy: Lydia's turn in It's A Sin sees her with a whopping four acting projects line up for the coming year

Busy: Lydia’s flip in It is A Sin sees her with a whopping 4 performing tasks line up for the coming yr

Television break: Ellie and Izzi Warner took a break from watching TV for Gogglebox to hit the red carpet in stylish dresses

Tv break: Ellie and Izzi Warner took a break from watching TV for Gogglebox to hit the crimson carpet in trendy attire

Members of the public can watch a livestream of the crimson carpet and be part of the glamour by visiting Virgin’s web site from midday on Sunday.

They will additionally select from a choice of digital crimson carpet outfits to assist them get into the spirit of the Awards and prepare carpet prepared.

If chosen, they are going to be beamed onto the crimson carpet and will even ask a query to their favorite celeb with a video of the interplay being despatched to the fan after.

A number of of the yr’s greatest TV moments can be celebrated on Sunday, with Variety’s controversial BLM-inspired routine on Britain’s Received Expertise, which sparked 24,500 complaints to Ofcom, featured in the must-see second class.  

The class, which is voted for by the public, additionally sees nods to Penelope being revealed as Girl Whistledown in Bridgerton and when Luke Skywalker appeared in the climax of The Mandalorian’s second season. 

Nonetheless it is Small Axe which leads this yr’s nominations with 15 nods.

The BBC One anthology movie collection, directed by Sir Steve McQueen, picked up six TV nominations and 9 in the craft classes, together with a nod for the Mini-Collection gong alongside Regular Individuals, Grownup Materials and I Could Destroy You.

Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Sixties to the Nineteen Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.

Letitia Wright, who additionally starred in the collection, is up for the Main Actress prize, and she is going to face competitors from Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Regular Individuals), Hayley Squires (Grownup Materials), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Michaela Coel (I Could Destroy You). 

Elsewhere, I Could Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu will go up towards John and Shaun for the Main Actor award, as nicely as Regular Individuals actor Paul Mescal, Baghdad Central’s Waleed Zuaiter, and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor.

The Crown acquired 10 nominations – 4 for TV and 6 for the craft classes – together with a nod for the Drama Collection accolade alongside I Hate Suzie, Save Me Too and Gangs of London.

Different nods included This Nation, Man Like Mobeen, Inside No. 9, and Ghosts for the Scripted Comedy prize, and siblings and This Nation creators Daisy Could and Charlie Cooper acquired nominations for the Feminine and Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme gongs, respectively. 

The ceremony can be hosted by Richard Ayoade, whereas Stacey and Vick take cost of the crimson carpet presenting. 

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Nominations

DRAMA SERIES

GANGS OF LONDON

I HATE SUZIE

SAVE ME TOO 

THE CROWN

LEADING ACTOR

JOHN BOYEGA – Small Axe

JOSH O’CONNOR – The Crown

PAAPA ESSIEDU – I Could Destroy You

PAUL MESCAL – Regular Individuals

SHAUN PARKES – Small Axe

WALEED ZUAITER – Baghdad Central

LEADING ACTRESS

BILLIE PIPER – I Hate Suzie

DAISY EDGAR-JONES – Regular Individuals 

HAYLEY SQUIRES – Grownup Materials 

JODIE COMER – Killing Eve

LETITIA WRIGHT – Small Axe

MICHAELA COEL – I Could Destroy You

SUPPORTING ACTOR

KUNAL NAYYAR – Felony: UK

MALACHI KIRBY – Small Axe – WINNER

MICHAEL SHEEN – Quiz

MICHEAL WARD – Small Axe 

RUPERT EVERETT – Grownup Materials

TOBIAS MENZIES – The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

HELENA BONHAM CARTER – The Crown

LEILA FARZAD – I Hate Suzie 

RAKIE AYOLA – Anthony – WINNER

SIENA KELLY – Grownup Materials

SOPHIE OKONEDO – Felony: UK 

WERUCHE OPIA – I Could Destroy You

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CHARLIE BROOKER’S ANTIVIRAL WIPE 

ROB & ROMESH VS Jack Shillaker

THE BIG NARSTIE SHOW

THE RANGANATION

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

AIMEE LOU WOOD – Intercourse Schooling

DAISY HAGGARD – Breeders

DAISY MAY COOPER – This Nation

EMMA MACKEY – Intercourse Schooling 

GBEMISOLA IKUMELO – Famalam

MAE MARTIN – Really feel Good

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

CHARLIE COOPER – This Nation

GUZ KHAN – Man Like Mobeen

JOSEPH GILGUN – Brassic

NCUTI GATWA – Intercourse Schooling

PAUL RITTER – Friday Night time Dinner

REECE SHEARSMITH – Inside No.9

MINI-SERIES

ADULT MATERIAL

I MAY DESTROY YOU 

NORMAL PEOPLE 

SMALL AXE

CURRENT AFFAIRS

AMERICA’S WAR ON ABORTION (EXPOSURE) 

ITALY’S FRONTLINE: A DOCTOR’S DIARY

THE BATTLE FOR HONG KONG (DISPATCHES)

THE CYPRUS PAPERS UNDERCOVER (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATIONS)

DAYTIME

JIMMY MCGOVERN’S MOVING ON 

RICHARD OSMAN’S HOUSE OF GAMES

THE CHASE 

THE GREAT HOUSE GIVEAWAY  

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ADAM HILLS – The Final Leg

BRADLEY WALSH – Beat the Chasers

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN – Strictly Come Dancing

DAVID MITCHELL – Would I Misinform You? At Christmas 

GRAHAM NORTON – The Graham Norton Present 

ROMESH RANGANATHAN – The Ranganation – WINNER

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

ANT & DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY 

LIFE & RHYMES – WINNER

STRICTLY COME DANCING 

THE MASKED SINGER

FACTUAL SERIES

CRIME & PUNISHMENT

HOSPITAL

LOSING IT: OUR MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY 

ONCE UPON A TIME IN IRAQ

FEATURES

BIG ZUU’S BIG EATS

LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE – WINNER

MORTIMER AND WHITEHOUSE: GONE FISHING 

THE REPAIR SHOP  

NEWS COVERAGE

BBC NEWS AT TEN: PRIME MINISTER ADMITTED TO INTENSIVE CARE 

CHANNEL 4 NEWS: DETERRING DEMOCRACY 

NEWSNIGHT: COVID CARE CRISIS 

SKY NEWS: INSIDE IDLIB 

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

MASTERCHEF: THE PROFESSIONALS 

RACE ACROSS THE WORLD 

THE SCHOOL THAT TRIED TO END RACISM 

THE WRITE OFFS 

SINGLE DRAMA

ANTHONY

BBW (ON THE EDGE)

SITTING IN LIMBO 

THE WINDERMERE CHILDREN

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY

CORONATION STREET

EASTENDERS

HOLLYOAKS  

INTERNATIONAL

LITTLE AMERICA 

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

UNORTHODOX

WELCOME TO CHECHNYA: THE GAY PURGE (STORYVILLE)

LIVE EVENT

LIFE DRAWING LIVE! 

SPRINGWATCH

THE ROYAL BRITISH LEGION FESTIVAL OF REMEMBRANCE

THE THIRD DAY: AUTUMN Manufacturing Group 

SCRIPTED COMEDY

GHOSTS 

INSIDE NO. 9 – WINNER 

MAN LIKE MOBEEN

THIS COUNTRY

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

CRIPTALES 

DISABLED NOT DEFEATED: THE ROCK BANS WITH LEARNING DISABILITIES – DELTA 7 

THE MAIN PART 

THEY SAW THE SUN FIRST

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

AMERICAN MURDER: THE FAMILY NEXT DOOR 

ANTON FERDINAND: FOOTBALL, RACISM & ME

LOCKED IN: BREAKING THE SILENCE (STORYVILLE) 

SURVIVING COVID 

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

BRIDGERTON – Penelope is revealed as Girl Whistledown 

BRITAIN’S GOT TALENT – Variety carry out a routine impressed by the occasions of 2020

EASTENDERS – Grey kills Chantelle  

GOGGLEBOX – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press convention

NIGELLA’S COOK, EAT, REPEAT – Mee-cro-wah-vay

THE MANDALORIAN – Luke Skywalker arrives

 

