BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar relaxes as he leads the stars chilling backstage



It is one in all TV’s greatest nights, with exhibits being recognised for his or her memorable storylines and actors awarded for his or her stellar performances.

And Line Of Obligation star Adrian Dunbar, 62, who is not up for any awards at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, ensured to sneak in a second to calm down amid all the festivities as he lounged on a settee backstage at London’s TV Centre.

This Nation star Daisy Could Cooper, 34, additionally gave the impression to be in good spirits throughout the star-studded occasion and placed on a really animated show as she eyed-up and signed an enormous bottle of Taittinger Champagne.

Fast relaxation: Line Of Obligation star Adrian Dunbar, 62, ensured to sneak in a second to calm down amid all the festivities as he lounged on a settee backstage at London ‘s TV Centre throughout the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 on Sunday

Adrian reduce a dapper determine for the awards ceremony, donning a sensible go well with and white shirt with a black bowtie and shining leather-based footwear.

The star, who is about to be a quotation reader throughout the evening, additionally ensured to fashion his locks right into a suave quiff and accomplished his look with a pair of black-frame glasses.

Becoming a member of him backstage was actress and author Daisy, who was regarded sensational in a glowing blue robe which boasted a satin tie element at the aspect.

Daisy is nominated in the Feminine Efficiency In A Comedy Programme class as nicely as receiving a nod for This Nation in the Scripted Comedy group. Her co-star and brother Charlie can be nominated at the occasion.

Star-studded evening: This Nation star Daisy Could Cooper, 34, additionally gave the impression to be in good spirits throughout the occasion and placed on a really animated show as she signed an enormous bottle of Taittinger Champagne

Elsewhere, It is A Sin stars Lydia West and Olly Alexander additionally signed the alcohol bottle, with them each beaming smiles for the digital camera whereas rocking eye-catching ensembles.

Years & Years frontman Olly definitely commanded consideration in a glowing prime and pin-striped trousers whereas Lydia exuded class in a black costume.

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan was additionally seen having the ending touches utilized to her look forward of the awards being handed out and her blonde locks trimmed by a hairdresser.

She placed on a vibrant show in a vibrant orange robe and in addition donned a slick of deep purple eyeshadow.

Ending touches: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan was additionally seen her locks trimmed by a hairdresser forward of the present, the place she’s nominated for the Should See TV Second for the revelation her character Penelope Featherington is Girl Whistledown

Preparing: The BAFTA TV Awards host Richard Ayoade ensured he was wanting dapper in a navy go well with and crimson tie, with the comic catching a quiet second to himself backstage earlier than entertaining viewers

Comfortable seating: Richard Wilson additionally made the most of the plush seating as he waited for the ceremony to start out on Sunday

And the BAFTA TV Awards host Richard Ayoade ensured he was wanting dapper in a navy go well with and crimson tie, with the comic catching a quiet second to himself backstage earlier than entertaining viewers.

Strictly’s Oti Mabuse additionally gave the impression to be having fun with herself as she larked round along with her Strictly Come Dancing celeb companion Invoice Bailey and took selfies and filmed humorous movies on her cellphone backstage.

The skilled dancer, 30, placed on a busty show in a plunging white robe and confirmed off her dancing strikes as she perched on a settee whereas throwing her arms round for the digital camera.

Oti was a imaginative and prescient in her white strapless robe which boasted a plunging bustier entrance and flowed right into a floor-length skirt. The dancer accomplished her look by including further peak to her toned body with metallic silver heels.

The wonder, who will reunite with Invoice to current an award at this yr’s ceremony, styled her ombre bob into unfastened curls after gracing the crimson carpet in her Grecian-inspired robe

Gorgeous: Oti Mabuse placed on a busty show in a plunging white robe as she beamed smiles whereas catching up with Invoice Bailey

Going for it: The skilled dancer, 30, larked round along with her Strictly Come Dancing celeb companion Invoice whereas taking selfies and filmed humorous movies on her cellphone backstage

Glowing: Oti couldn’t cease smiling as she cradled a glass of fizz and chatted with fellow celebrities backstage

There she goes: Oti and Invoice are set to current an award at this yr’s ceremony

The BAFTA TV Awards 2021 will show to be one for the historical past books, as stars who’re unable to attend can be beamed onto the crimson carpet in hologram type.

And Billie Piper, Jodie Comer, Michaela Coel, and Oti Mabuse have been amongst the choose celebrities to make it onto the crimson carpet in particular person on Sunday, once they arrived in actually head-turning fashion.

Pop star-turned-actress Billie, 38, wowed she arrived on the crimson carpet in a black tuxedo costume, which was given a dramatic contact with a single puffy pink sleeve, which descended into an identical bow and practice.

Massive evening out: Invoice regarded dapper in a black go well with and white shirt and sipped on a glass of Champagne whereas chatting to Oti

Sweeping: Actress Zawe Ashton let her pink costume move throughout the couch and ground whereas chatting backstage

Having enjoyable: Zawe (left) reduce a trendy determine in a patterned pink robe with an announcement bow as she frolicked and comic Rose Matafeo (proper) was filled with laughter as she chatted backstage at the star-studded occasion

Getting some snacks: She stocked up on popcorn whereas subsequent to the bar with actor David Morrissey

Elegant: The brunette magnificence tied her locks again into a classy up do and added a pair of earrings

Chatting away: Lydia West regarded relaxed in additional behind-the-scenes snaps from the occasion, lounging on a settee backstage

With one half of her costume coated in sequins, the star – who has been nominated for her flip in I Hate Suzie – toted a clutch bag, whereas she opted to accessorise with a glittering assertion necklace.

In the meantime, fellow nominee Jodie, 38, saved issues easy but elegant in a navy sleeveless prime with matching high-waisted trousers, which she gave a summery contact with open-toe heels.

Whereas her ensemble was easy, the Killing Eve star added daring jewelry, together with an open choker and vibrant earrings as she posed up a storm for photographers gathered on the crimson carpet.

Additionally nominated on the evening, acclaimed actress and screenwriter Michaela, 33, regarded unimaginable in a flowing backless robe and with an announcement crimson cuff sleeve element.

Elegant: Fellow nominee Jodie saved issues easy but elegant in a navy sleeveless prime with matching high-waisted trousers

Daring jewelry: Whereas her ensemble was easy, she added daring jewelry, together with an open choker and vibrant earrings

Strike a pose: Nominated for her critically-acclaimed flip in Killing Eve, the star gleefully posed up a storm for photographers

Michaela, nominated for hit present I Could Destroy You – which she wrote and starred in – regarded sensational as she slicked again her raven tresses and accentuated her options with daring lipstick.

Along with her costume that includes a peephole descending the size of a lot of her torso, the star added a choice of gold equipment to her robe, together with a chunky chain necklace and a few assertion rings.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, 30, regarded sensational as she stepped out in a deeply plunging cream robe, which boasted a daring thigh-high slit.

Standing tall in a pair of silver strappy heels, the South African magnificence’s costume of alternative completely hugged and flattered her enviably toned body as she posed up a storm for photographers.

Eye-catching: Michaela Coel regarded sensational as she made her method down the crimson carpet in a flowing black backless robe

Contrasting contact: The I Could Destroy You star’s dramatic robe was given a contrasting contact with a crimson cuff sleeve element

Golden woman: Along with her costume that includes a peephole descending the size of a lot of her torso, the star added a choice of gold equipment to her robe, together with a chunky chain necklace and a few assertion rings

Radiant: The actress regarded sensational as she slicked again her raven tresses and accentuated her options with daring lipstick

With a pair of dazzling drop earrings complementing her gorgeous ensemble, the TV character wore her honey brown tresses in a playful bob, whereas her beauty have been highlighted with a palette of shiny make-up.

She was joined on the crimson carpet by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, who stood out on the crimson carpet in a dramatic black poncho costume, which enveloped her body.

Claudia’s costume was fringed with a collection of shimmering silver tassels, including a contrasting contact to her look, which additionally included a pair of vertiginous black heels.

Toting a black envelope clutch bag, the TV character wore her signature raven locks in a straight smooth fashion with a protracted fringe, whereas a beneficiant utility of make-up highlighted her appears to be like.

Glamorous: Oti stepped out in actually glamorous fashion for the event as she hit the crimson carpet nicely forward of the ceremony

Black to fundamentals: The stars have been joined on the crimson carpet by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, who stood out on the crimson carpet in a dramatic black poncho costume, which enveloped her body

Helena Bonham Carter regarded enjoyable and flirty as she arrived on the crimson carpet in a white layered sleeveless robe, which was adorned with an array of black polka dots.

Sporting her chestnut brown locks in a half-updo, the 55-year-old The Crown star bucked conference by including a pair of sun shades to her equipment, which included hoop earrings.

She was joined on the crimson carpet by her beau Rye Holmboe, who reduce a dapper determine in a traditional black tuxedo.

Additionally in attendance was AJ Odudu, who surprised as she stepped out in a crimson feathered one-shoulder robe, which boasted a backless characteristic.

Dapper gent: She was joined on the crimson carpet by her beau Rye Holmboe, who reduce a dapper determine in a traditional black tuxedo

Robe: The actress proudly displayed her robe in all its dramatic type as she posed up a storm for crimson carpet photographers

Lovely: The BAFTA Awards will make historical past on Sunday as stars who weren’t capable of attend the occasion are beamed onto the crimson carpet in hologram type

Say cheese: The actress posed up a storm on the carpet earlier than the star-studded occasion with fellow actor Paapa Essiedu, 31

Glitzy: She wore a novel costume which was coated in jewels, together with the collar round her neck

Joyful: Paapa wore a gold chain round his neck and a pair chunky brown footwear as he posed with Letitia

This yr, BAFTA can be beaming celebrities that may’t attend onto the crimson carpet as holograms.

And ceremony hosts Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope will introduce the hologram friends to these really at the socially distanced ceremony.

Of her crimson carpet function, Vick revealed final week: ‘In case you’re something like me, over the final yr your WhatsApp teams could have been nonstop a few latest episode or second in the newest TV drama, documentary, actuality and even cooking present.

‘It is made me fall in love with TV once more, and it is due to this that I believe that the Virgin Media BAFTAs feels further particular this yr.

All issues shiny and exquisite: Bridgerton actress Emma Coughlan wowed as she hit the crimson carpet in a flowing orange robe

Charming crimson carpet look: The Derry Ladies star’s robe featured a sheer chiffon overlay at the neckline and puffy mid-sleeves

Purple reign: The display screen star complemented her eye-catching look with vibrant violet eyeshadow and dazzling hoop earrings

Taking the plunge: Actress Cush Jumbo wowed as she hit the crimson carpet in a deeply plunging shimmering black robe

Making waves: The display screen star wore her golden locks in tender waves with a protracted fringe, whereas she saved her make-up pure

‘To have the ability to chat immediately with the TV followers who’ve voted for his or her favorite Should-See Second nominee and join them to their favorite stars through holograms dwell on the crimson carpet can be a novel, as soon as in a lifetime expertise.

‘I am so excited to carry a little bit of this magic to the followers at house, it will be an emotional one.’

COVID-19 restrictions imply TV followers cannot be in attendance on the crimson carpet as regular this yr and a few nominees will not be capable of attend due to filming bubbles.

All content material can be captured by a dwell stream digital camera and can allow everybody at house to see the motion unfold from the consolation of their lounge.

Magnificence: The actress, 28, surprised in a figure-hugging black robe, that includes white puffed shoulders

Busy: Lydia’s flip in It is A Sin sees her with a whopping 4 performing tasks line up for the coming yr

Gorgeous: She swept her raven locks tightly again from her smiling options which have been expertly made-up with a clear palette of cosmetics

Host with the most: The Chase’s Bradley Walsh regarded dapper in a black tuxedo as he arrived along with his glamorous spouse Donna

LBD: The ceremony’s hosts for the night, (L-R) Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley posed in black robes of differing lengths

Tv break: Ellie and Izzi Warner took a break from watching TV for Gogglebox to hit the crimson carpet in trendy attire

Members of the public can watch a livestream of the crimson carpet and be part of the glamour by visiting Virgin’s web site from midday on Sunday.

They will additionally select from a choice of digital crimson carpet outfits to assist them get into the spirit of the Awards and prepare carpet prepared.

If chosen, they are going to be beamed onto the crimson carpet and will even ask a query to their favorite celeb with a video of the interplay being despatched to the fan after.

A number of of the yr’s greatest TV moments can be celebrated on Sunday, with Variety’s controversial BLM-inspired routine on Britain’s Received Expertise, which sparked 24,500 complaints to Ofcom, featured in the must-see second class.

Flawless: AJ Odudu regarded gorgeous as she stepped out on the crimson carpet in a crimson feathered one-shoulder robe at the present

Turning heads: The TV presenter, 33, regarded sensational as she posed in the assertion ruby robe and white stilettos

Stylish: The presenter wore her raven tresses in a smooth bob, which she tucked behind her ears as she beamed for photographers

Lovely: AJ oozed glamour and regarded radiant in the jewel toned ensemble and opted for a pure make-up look

Understated: AJ let her assertion outfit communicate for itself as she saved her hair and make-up appears to be like delicate

Upbeat: Zawe Ashton regarded candy as she twirled onto the crimson carpet in a playful cartoon print maxi costume at the BAFTAs

All smiles: The Contemporary Meat actress beamed as she labored her angles for the cameras in the dusty pink robe with a big bow

Twirling: Gbemisola Ikumelo confirmed off the fantastic thing about her patterned costume in all its glory as she twirled on the crimson carpet

The class, which is voted for by the public, additionally sees nods to Penelope being revealed as Girl Whistledown in Bridgerton and when Luke Skywalker appeared in the climax of The Mandalorian’s second season.

Nonetheless it is Small Axe which leads this yr’s nominations with 15 nods.

The BBC One anthology movie collection, directed by Sir Steve McQueen, picked up six TV nominations and 9 in the craft classes, together with a nod for the Mini-Collection gong alongside Regular Individuals, Grownup Materials and I Could Destroy You.

Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Sixties to the Nineteen Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.

Gorgeous: Aimee Lou Wooden, 26, wowed in a flowing white costume with beautiful floral detailing on the crimson carpet as she arrived

80s impressed: The floral sample continued down the remainder of the garment and the ends of the costume hung simply above the floor

Making historical past: The BAFTA Awards will make historical past on Sunday as stars who weren’t capable of attend the occasion are beamed onto the crimson carpet in hologram type

Flawless: Her make-up was heavy and she or he opted for lipstick with a darkish pink tinge, tying in with the flowers and her massive pendant earrings

Thrilling: ceremony hosts Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope will introduce the hologram friends to these really at the socially distanced ceremony

Wow! Jessica Plummer ensured she left an enduring impression as she arrived at the ceremony in a showstopping silver costume

Gorgeous: The EastEnders actress, 28, placed on a really leggy show in a ruffled silver mini skirt, which she styled with an identical strappy prime

Panache: Rupaul’s Drag Race UK stars (L-R) Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Awhora arrived in sometimes glam fashion

Letitia Wright, who additionally starred in the collection, is up for the Main Actress prize, and she is going to face competitors from Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Regular Individuals), Hayley Squires (Grownup Materials), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Michaela Coel (I Could Destroy You).

Elsewhere, I Could Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu will go up towards John and Shaun for the Main Actor award, as nicely as Regular Individuals actor Paul Mescal, Baghdad Central’s Waleed Zuaiter, and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor.

The Crown acquired 10 nominations – 4 for TV and 6 for the craft classes – together with a nod for the Drama Collection accolade alongside I Hate Suzie, Save Me Too and Gangs of London.

Different nods included This Nation, Man Like Mobeen, Inside No. 9, and Ghosts for the Scripted Comedy prize, and siblings and This Nation creators Daisy Could and Charlie Cooper acquired nominations for the Feminine and Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme gongs, respectively.

The ceremony can be hosted by Richard Ayoade, whereas Stacey and Vick take cost of the crimson carpet presenting.

Joyful: Daisy Could Cooper, 34, made her look at the 2021 British Academy Tv Awards a household affair, as she joined her uncle Trevor (far left) and father Paul on the crimson carpet

Dapper lading man: Display heartthrob Paul Mescal arrived at the star-studded awards ceremony wanting dapper on Sunday

Nominee: The Regular Individuals star is up for a Main Actor gong at the awards this yr, after his stand-out flip in the function of Connell Waldron final summer time

All smiles: Paul was seen arriving at the ceremony in West London, waving to bystanders. He regarded suave in his ensemble

Stiff competitors: He’s up towards I Could Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu, Baghdad Central’s Waleed Zuaiter, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, and Small Axe actors John Boyega and Shaun Parkes

Completely nailed it: The dashing actor added a silver nail lapel pin to the ensemble for a contact of aptitude

Fits: Alexis Ffrench went for a patterned go well with, whereas TV star Tom Allen donned a traditional tux as he shielded underneath an umbrella

Contenders: Variety dancers Jordan and Ashley Banjo regarded dapper as they posed collectively forward of vying for a trophy

Daring look: Guz Khan (left) went for a daring patterned paisley look as he posed on the expansive crimson carpet with Arslan Ashraf

In sync: Mae Martin and Joe Hampson held fingers on the crimson carpet as they posed in fits that complemented each other’s

Delight: Actor Richard Wilson was a pleasant addition to the crimson carpet as he arrived in a black tux and white trainers