BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Presenter Richard Ayoade jokes there’s ‘no atmosphere’ at Covid-era ceremony

BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Presenter Richard Ayoade jokes there’s ‘no environment’ at Covid-era ceremony



The 2021 British Academy Tv Awards was a triumphant evening for range, with dancer Ashley Banjjo taking to the stage to just accept the prize for Should See TV Second.

The Britain’s Obtained Expertise star mirrored on the ‘torrent of abuse’ he acquired after performing a controversial Black Lives Matter dance, and even thanked some customers for the hateful feedback he acquired, stating it proved that ‘a lot wants to vary.’

Regardless of the ceremony suceeding in its makes an attempt to stick to Covid restrictions, it wasn’t with out hiccups with some friends dropping a pre-watershed expletive, and a momentous victory for Casualty stricken by technical points.

Essential: The 2021 British Academy Tv Awards noticed Range triumph on Sunday evening, with star Ashley Banjo reflecting on the ‘torrent of abuse’ he acquired following the troupe’s Black Lives Matter-inspired efficiency

Ashley joined his brother Jordan on the stage to just accept the award for Should See TV Second, the one prize voted for by the viewing public.

The pair mirrored on the horrific abuse they’d acquired after their dance following the dying of George Floyd sparked 24,000 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

Ashley mentioned: ‘That is mad! That is a lot extra than simply an award, I first wish to say ty to each single one that voted for us, it means a lot, each cellphone name, textual content, remark, DM you guys made a distinction to what was a extremely darkish time.

‘Being in a storm of 30,000 feedback simply being in a torrent of threats, that help made a unique. I wish to say thanks to the individuals who poured that abuse on-line, you confirmed why that efficiency was needed.

‘As a lot as there’s so many conversations and a lot wants to vary, that is what change seems like, I am so thank ful to all these individuals, for me it isn’t about presenting the minority, standing right here proper now this represents the bulk, thanks a lot. Let’s preserve standing up for what’s proper.’

Victorious! The pair mirrored on the horrific abuse they’d acquired after their dance following the dying of George Floyd sparked 24,000 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom

Shortlist: Range’s controversial BGT Black Lives Matter routine, which sparked 24,000 complaints to media watchdog Ofcom (pictured) was nominated for the BAFTA’s Should-See Second

Oh expensive! Regardless of trying to maintain all its attendees protected through the Covid pandemic, the ceremony wasn’t with out technical points because the forged of Casualty accepted the award for Cleaning soap And Persevering with Drama

‘Get a brand new router!’ The celebs appeared from the present’s set through. Zoom, but it surely appeared the router might have some changes as their speech was stricken by a poor connection, main host Richard Ayoade to poke enjoyable at the blunder

Range’s efficiency turned the second-most complained about tv second of the last decade, however a spokesperson for the government-approved regulatory physique confirmed to MailOnline no motion can be taken.

Troupe chief Ashley later revealed he and the dance group had been topic to racist abuse within the wake of the controversy, after which reacted to Ofcom’s announcement on Instagram.

He penned: ‘Creativity is all the time a leap of religion. All I did what was what felt proper and I’d do it 100 occasions over… Sending like to everybody that stood by us’

The routine, which narrated the dying of black man George Floyd beneath the knee of a white police officer, divided followers after it aired throughout BGT dwell present in October.

Viewers took to Twitter within the aftermath of the episode airing on September 5, complaining concerning the politicisation of the ITV1 prime-time present.

Right here it’s! Richard Ayoade took to the stage as host for the event at London’s Tv Centre, and rapidly joked there was ‘no environment’ as a result of socially-distanced viewers

Regardless of trying to maintain all its attendees protected through the Covid pandemic, the ceremony wasn’t with out technical points because the forged of Casualty accepted the award for Cleaning soap And Persevering with Drama.

The celebs appeared from the present’s set through. Zoom, but it surely appeared the router might have some changes as their speech was stricken by a poor connection.

Nothing the technical difficulties, a fixture of many awards in 2021 as a result of reliance on Zoom and satellite tv for pc know-how, host Richard Ayoade ended their speech with the phrases: ‘Get a brand new router.’

‘That is just like the c*****st episode of Gogglebox ever!’: Many stars additionally appeared to overlook that the ceremony was being broadcast earlier than the watershed, with Inside No. 9 star Steve Pemberton dropping a shock expletive

Many stars additionally appeared to overlook that the ceremony was being broadcast earlier than the watershed, with Inside No. 9 star Steve Pemberton dropping a shock expletive after accepting the award for Scripted Comedy.

He mentioned: ‘That is just like the c*****t episode of Gogglebox ever! We’re so thrilled and delighted to have gained this award. We’re so so grateful, it is such a privilege to have the ability to go into individuals’s properties and make them chuckle and cry or no matter.’

Later within the present, This Nation’s Daisy Might Cooper offered Should See TV Second, and joked that she was the prime instance that anybody may have success in TV even once they ‘could not be a***d at college.’

And it appeared that even Richard himself wasn’t impressed with Regular Folks’s Paul Mescal’s victory, as following the win he branded the actor a ‘b*****d.’

Emotional: Paul Mescal fought again tears after taking to the stage to just accept the prize for Main Actor, following the large success of Regular Folks through the first weeks of the Covid lockdown

Honoured: He mentioned: ‘I wish to thank the forged, I wish to dedicate this to Daisy, who’s the perfect scene companion and among the finest individuals I do know. I am in all probability forgetting individuals and I am extremely nervous. My mum and pa at residence, I really like you’

Reward: Each Paul and his co-star Daisy Might Cooper earned reward for his or her performances because the lovestruck pair Marianne and Connell within the drama Regular Folks

Prestigious: Sadly it wasn’t a clear sweep for Regular Folks, as Daisy Might Cooper missed out on the celebrated honour in favour of Michaela Coel, profitable for her critically lauded drama I Might Destroy You

Paul himself fought again tears after taking to the stage to just accept the prize for Main Actor, following the large success of Regular Folks through the first weeks of the Covid lockdown.

He mentioned: ‘I absolutely was not anticipating to be right here so I’ve no clue what I’ll say. I wish to thank everybody at the BBC, I wish to thank everybody at Factor…

‘I wish to thank the forged, I wish to dedicate this to Daisy, who’s the perfect scene companion and among the finest individuals I do know. I am in all probability forgetting individuals and I am extremely nervous. My mum and pa at residence, I really like you.’

Actual points: Taking to the stage for a shifting speech, the Chewing Gum star referred to as for all dramas to have intimacy co-ordinators to sensitively and safely painting the difficulty of consent

Present: The actress was snubbed for her work within the critically acclaimed collection at the Golden Globes this yr (pictured within the drama as Arabella)

Sadly it wasn’t a clear sweep for Regular Folks, as Daisy Might Cooper missed out on the celebrated honour in favour of Michaela Coel, profitable for her critically lauded drama I Might Destroy You.

Taking to the stage for a shifting speech, the Chewing Gum star referred to as for all dramas to have intimacy co-ordinators to sensitively and safely painting the difficulty of consent.

She mentioned: ‘Thanks BAFTA and thanks to the jury for choosing me as your winner right now. An enormous shoutout to Billie [Piper], Daisy [Edgar-Jones], Hayley [Squires] , Jodie [Comer] and Letitia [Wright] since you guys are actually sick.

‘Additionally, I should not actually say it however I wrote my phrases and I do know that your expertise to take phrases {that a} author has written and make it sound like your personal is unbelievable and I actually hope I get to work with every of you at some point.

‘I did write a speech, I wish to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy, Rita O’Brien. Thanks in your existence in our trade, for making the house protected, for creating bodily, emotional {and professional} boundaries in order that we will make work about exploitation, lack of respect, about abuse of energy with out being exploited and abused within the course of.

‘I do know what it is wish to shoot with out an intimacy director – the messy embarrassing feeling for the crew, the everlasting devastation for the actor. Your route was important to my present and important for each manufacturing firm that wishes to make work exploring themes of content material. Thanks BAFTA.’

Thrilled: The primary award for Leisure Efficiency was given to Romesh Ranganathan for his collection The Ranganation, and the comedian joked he’d scooped the prize for ‘the least effort’ after filming a lot of the collection at residence in lockdown

Hilarious: Richard Wilson then took to the stage to provide out the award for Scripted Comedy to Inside No. 9, with Reece Shearsmith vowing they’re going to ‘preserve going’ following the present’s sixth collection

I Might Destroy You was one in all final summer season’s most critically-acclaimed reveals world wide when it aired on BBC One and HBO.

It follows Arabella as she involves phrases with a sexual assault after her drink was spiked at a nightclub, in a storyline primarily based on the harrowing real-life expertise of Michaela.

Michaela has beforehand gained two BAFTAS in 2016 for her hit E4 comedy Chewing Gum within the Breakthrough Expertise and Greatest Feminine Comedy efficiency classes.

In February, followers of I Might Destroy You had been outraged when the hit present, and creator Coel, had been snubbed by the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Touching: One of many award present’s extra shifting moments got here from Rakie Ayola for her efficiency within the drama Anthony, which was primarily based on the racially-charged homicide of juvenile Anthony Walker

Giddy: Intercourse Schooling’s Aimee Lou Wooden gained an entire new military of followers when she took to the stage to just accept Feminine Efficiency In A Comedy Programme

Smile! She gushed: ‘Sorry I’ve had this masks on! Oh my god thanks a lot, we mentioned on our panel factor we would break into items and share it, but it surely’s strong, and I am gong to provide a metaphorical piece to everybody’

Attractive: Aimee was the image of class in a white floral robe as she headed backstage after accepting her award

The actress, who starred, wrote, directed, and produced the critically-acclaimed collection, didn’t get a nod in any class.

Fast to poke enjoyable at the present’s Covid-friendly format, additionally Richard joked that there was ‘no environment’ within the studio, as he delivered a short opening monologue for a restricted viewers.

After It is A Sin star Olly Alexander kicked off the present, the primary award for Leisure Efficiency was given to Romesh Ranganathan for his collection The Ranganation, with Line Of Obligation legend Adrian Dunbar taking to the stage to current the prize.

Taking to the stage in particular person for the ceremony, he mentioned: ‘I actually did not count on to win it (I imply there’s a extremely good probability) it was a lot simpler doing this collection as I simply did it from my storage I put in much less effort to be sincere.’

Effectively accomplished! Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope gave out Leisure Programme to Life and Rhymes, a lockdown collection that celebrated the fantastic thing about the spoken phrase

One of many award present’s extra shifting moments got here from Rakie Ayola for her efficiency within the drama Anthony, which was primarily based on the racially-charged homicide of juvenile Anthony Walker.

In a touching speech she mentioned: ‘In the event you suppose you already know somebody who feels all they’ve is to take the lifetime of one other, do what you possibly can as a result of the one cause we wished Gillian’s story to be advised is that she thought individuals would possibly watch it and give it some thought for somebody to get away.’

Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope gave out Leisure Programme to Life and Rhymes, a lockdown collection that celebrated the fantastic thing about the spoken phrase, whereas Lengthy Misplaced Household: With out A Hint scooped Options.

Becoming a member of the present’s producers through. Zoom, host Davina McCall accepted, gushing: ‘We actually simply wish to say thanks a lot for our households, as a result of it isn’t tales we’re not simply telling tales it’s their lives and so they give us these tales to inform and we all know it’s immensely private to them and generally very painful and I simply wish to thank them from the underside of our hearts. We’re so grateful for them for letting us share their story.’

After touchdown 15 nominations, it was no shock to see Small Axe triumph at the ceremony, with Malachi Kirby touchdown the award for Greatest Supporting Actor for his efficiency within the first movie of the anthology collection, titled Mangrove.

Clearly in shock to obtain the prize, Malachi mentioned: ‘Wow I genuinely did not count on that, thanks a lot. I haven’t got time to thank each single one that I wish to thank, however I wish to dedicate this to my mum I want I may write your identify on this, I would not be doing this with out you, thanks.’

Following its third and remaining collection final yr, the evening was additionally a triumph for This Nation, with star Charlie Cooper scooping the prize for Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme.

Sadly the actor was not current to just accept the prize, with uncle Paul selecting up the award on his behalf, saying: ‘Very honoured to give you the chance o see this on behalf of Charlie, I do know he’d like me to thank the viewerd at residence, the BBC… the forged and the crew, his huge sister Daisy, thanks a lot and we’re so so happy with you Charlie, nicely accomplished son.’

Whereas The Surgeon’s Lower was awarded Specialist Factual, Intercourse Schooling’s Aimee Lou Wooden gained an entire new military of followers when she took to the stage to just accept Feminine Efficiency In A Comedy Programme.

Heading to the rostrum to just accept the prize she gushed: ‘Sorry I’ve had this masks on! Oh my god thanks a lot, we mentioned on our panel factor we would break into items and share it, but it surely’s strong, and I am gong to provide a metaphorical piece to everybody.’

Gracing the stage! Olly Alexander commanded the stage with a efficiency of his track Starstruck to kick off the awards

Standing out: The It is A Sin star was each inch the showman in his mustard jacket and matching trousers, with each featured a contrasting black snakeskin print

Rising star: Olly’s profession has gone from energy to energy in latest months after incomes essential popularity of his function in It is A Sin, with the star going onto carry out with Elton John at the BRIT Awards

Star-studded evening: This Nation star Daisy Might Cooper, 34, additionally gave the impression to be in good spirits through the occasion and placed on a really animated show as she signed an enormous bottle of Taittinger Champagne

Fast relaxation: Line Of Obligation star Adrian Dunbar, 62, ensured to sneak in a second to chill out amid all of the festivities as he lounged on a settee backstage

Ending touches: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan was additionally seen her locks trimmed by a hairdresser forward of the present, the place she’s nominated for the Should See TV Second for the revelation her character Penelope Featherington is Girl Whistledown

Forward of this yr’s ceremony, Billie Piper, Jodie Comer, Michaela Coel, and Oti Mabuse had been among the many choose celebrities to make it onto the purple carpet in particular person.

Pop star-turned-actress Billie, 38, wowed she arrived on the purple carpet in a black tuxedo costume, which was given a dramatic contact with a single puffy pink sleeve, which descended into an identical bow and prepare.

With one half of her costume lined in sequins, the star – who has been nominated for her flip in I Hate Suzie – toted a clutch bag, whereas she opted to accessorise with a glittering assertion necklace.

Nearly with you: Celebrities who had been unable to attend the ceremony in particular person had been beamed onto the purple carpet in hologram type, together with Richard Blackwood (above)

In the meantime, fellow nominee Jodie, 38, saved issues easy but elegant in a navy sleeveless prime with matching high-waisted trousers, which she gave a summery contact with open-toe heels.

Whereas her ensemble was easy, the Killing Eve star added daring jewelry, together with an open choker and vibrant earrings as she posed up a storm for photographers gathered on the purple carpet.

Additionally nominated on the evening, acclaimed actress and screenwriter Michaela, 33, regarded unimaginable in a flowing backless robe and with an announcement purple cuff sleeve element.

Elegant: Fellow nominee Jodie saved issues easy but elegant in a navy sleeveless prime with matching high-waisted trousers

Daring jewelry: Whereas her ensemble was easy, she added daring jewelry, together with an open choker and vibrant earrings

Strike a pose: Nominated for her critically-acclaimed flip in Killing Eve, the star gleefully posed up a storm for photographers

Michaela, nominated for hit present I Might Destroy You – which she wrote and starred in – regarded sensational as she slicked again her raven tresses and accentuated her options with daring lipstick.

Together with her costume that includes a peephole descending the size of a lot of her torso, the star added a collection of gold equipment to her robe, together with a chunky chain necklace and a few assertion rings.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, 30, regarded sensational as she stepped out in a deeply plunging cream robe, which boasted a daring thigh-high slit.

Standing tall in a pair of silver strappy heels, the South African magnificence’s costume of selection completely hugged and flattered her enviably toned body as she posed up a storm for photographers.

Eye-catching: Michaela Coel regarded sensational as she made her manner down the purple carpet in a flowing black backless robe

Contrasting contact: The I Might Destroy You star’s dramatic robe was given a contrasting contact with a purple cuff sleeve element

Golden lady: Together with her costume that includes a peephole descending the size of a lot of her torso, the star added a collection of gold equipment to her robe, together with a chunky chain necklace and a few assertion rings

Radiant: The actress regarded sensational as she slicked again her raven tresses and accentuated her options with daring lipstick

With a pair of dazzling drop earrings complementing her gorgeous ensemble, the TV persona wore her honey brown tresses in a playful bob, whereas her beauty had been highlighted with a palette of shiny make-up.

She was joined on the purple carpet by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, who stood out on the purple carpet in a dramatic black poncho costume, which enveloped her body.

Claudia’s costume was fringed with a collection of shimmering silver tassels, including a contrasting contact to her look, which additionally included a pair of vertiginous black heels.

Toting a black envelope clutch bag, the TV persona wore her signature raven locks in a straight glossy type with a protracted fringe, whereas a beneficiant software of make-up highlighted her seems.

Glamorous: Oti stepped out in really glamorous type for the event as she hit the purple carpet nicely forward of the ceremony

Black to fundamentals: The celebs had been joined on the purple carpet by Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman, who stood out on the purple carpet in a dramatic black poncho costume, which enveloped her body

Helena Bonham Carter regarded enjoyable and flirty as she arrived on the purple carpet in a white layered sleeveless robe, which was embellished with an array of black polka dots.

Carrying her chestnut brown locks in a half-updo, the 55-year-old The Crown star bucked conference by including a pair of sun shades to her equipment, which included hoop earrings.

She was joined on the purple carpet by her beau Rye Holmboe, who minimize a dapper determine in a basic black tuxedo.

Additionally in attendance was AJ Odudu, who shocked as she stepped out in a purple feathered one-shoulder robe, which boasted a backless function.

Dapper gent: She was joined on the purple carpet by her beau Rye Holmboe, who minimize a dapper determine in a basic black tuxedo

Robe: The actress proudly displayed her robe in all its dramatic type as she posed up a storm for purple carpet photographers

Stunning: The BAFTA Awards will make historical past on Sunday as stars who weren’t in a position to attend the occasion are beamed onto the purple carpet in hologram type

Say cheese: The actress posed up a storm on the carpet earlier than the star-studded occasion with fellow actor Paapa Essiedu, 31

Glitzy: She wore a singular costume which was lined in jewels, together with the collar round her neck

Completely happy: Paapa wore a gold chain round his neck and a pair chunky brown sneakers as he posed with Letitia

This yr, BAFTA beamed celebrities that may’t attend onto the purple carpet as holograms.

And ceremony hosts Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope launched the hologram friends to these truly at the socially distanced ceremony.

Of her purple carpet function, Vick revealed final week: ‘In the event you’re something like me, over the past yr your WhatsApp teams may have been nonstop a couple of latest episode or second within the newest TV drama, documentary, actuality and even cooking present.

‘It is made me fall in love with TV another time, and it is due to this that I believe that the Virgin Media BAFTAs feels further particular this yr.

All issues brilliant and exquisite: Bridgerton actress Emma Coughlan wowed as she hit the purple carpet in a flowing orange robe

Charming purple carpet look: The Derry Ladies star’s robe featured a sheer chiffon overlay at the neckline and puffy mid-sleeves

Purple reign: The display screen star complemented her eye-catching look with vibrant violet eyeshadow and dazzling hoop earrings

Taking the plunge: Actress Cush Jumbo wowed as she hit the purple carpet in a deeply plunging shimmering black robe

Making waves: The display screen star wore her golden locks in comfortable waves with a protracted fringe, whereas she saved her make-up pure

‘To have the ability to chat instantly with the TV followers who’ve voted for his or her favorite Should-See Second nominee and join them to their favorite stars through holograms dwell on the purple carpet can be a singular, as soon as in a lifetime expertise.

‘I am so excited to deliver a little bit of this magic to the followers at residence, it’ll be an emotional one.’

COVID-19 restrictions meant TV followers could not be in attendance on the purple carpet as regular this yr and a few nominees had been unable to attend due to filming bubbles.

All content material was captured by a dwell stream digicam and to allow everybody at residence to see the motion unfold from the consolation of their lounge.

Magnificence: The actress, 28, shocked in a figure-hugging black robe, that includes white puffed shoulders

Busy: Lydia’s flip in It is A Sin sees her with a whopping 4 appearing tasks line up for the approaching yr

Gorgeous: She swept her raven locks tightly again from her smiling options which had been expertly made-up with a clear palette of cosmetics

Host with essentially the most: The Chase’s Bradley Walsh regarded dapper in a black tuxedo as he arrived along with his glamorous spouse Donna

LBD: The ceremony’s hosts for the night, (L-R) Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley posed in black robes of differing lengths

Tv break: Ellie and Izzi Warner took a break from watching TV for Gogglebox to hit the purple carpet in trendy clothes

Members of the general public watched a livestream of the purple carpet and be part of the glamour by visiting Virgin’s web site from midday on Sunday.

In addition they selected from a collection of digital purple carpet outfits to assist them get into the spirit of the Awards and prepare carpet prepared.

If chosen, they had been beamed onto the purple carpet and even requested a query to their favorite celeb with a video of the interplay being despatched to the fan after.

A number of of the yr’s greatest TV moments had been celebrated on Sunday, with Range’s controversial BLM-inspired routine on Britain’s Obtained Expertise, which sparked 24,500 complaints to Ofcom, featured within the must-see second class.

Flawless: AJ Odudu regarded gorgeous as she stepped out on the purple carpet in a purple feathered one-shoulder robe at the present

Turning heads: The TV presenter, 33, regarded sensational as she posed within the assertion ruby robe and white stilettos

Stylish: The presenter wore her raven tresses in a glossy bob, which she tucked behind her ears as she beamed for photographers

Stunning: AJ oozed glamour and regarded radiant within the jewel toned ensemble and opted for a pure make-up look

Understated: AJ let her assertion outfit communicate for itself as she saved her hair and make-up seems delicate

Upbeat: Zawe Ashton regarded candy as she twirled onto the purple carpet in a playful cartoon print maxi costume at the BAFTAs

All smiles: The Contemporary Meat actress beamed as she labored her angles for the cameras within the dusty pink robe with a big bow

Twirling: Gbemisola Ikumelo confirmed off the fantastic thing about her patterned costume in all its glory as she twirled on the purple carpet

The class, which is voted for by the general public, noticed nods to Penelope being revealed as Girl Whistledown in Bridgerton and when Luke Skywalker showing within the climax of The Mandalorian’s second season.

Nonetheless it is Small Axe which lead this yr’s nominations with 15 nods.

The BBC One anthology movie collection, directed by Sir Steve McQueen, picked up six TV nominations and 9 within the craft classes, together with a nod for the Mini-Sequence gong alongside Regular Folks, Grownup Materials and I Might Destroy You.

Small Axe – which options 5 movies that inform tales about lives of West Indian immigrants in London from the Nineteen Sixties to the Eighties – additionally picked up two Main Actor nominations with John Boyega and Shaun Parkes each receiving nods.

Gorgeous: Aimee Lou Wooden, 26, wowed in a flowing white costume with beautiful floral detailing on the purple carpet as she arrived

80s impressed: The floral sample continued down the remainder of the garment and the ends of the costume hung simply above the bottom

Making historical past: The BAFTA Awards will make historical past on Sunday as stars who weren’t in a position to attend the occasion are beamed onto the purple carpet in hologram type

Flawless: Her make-up was heavy and she or he opted for lipstick with a darkish pink tinge, tying in with the flowers and her giant pendant earrings

Thrilling: ceremony hosts Stacey Dooley and Vick Hope will introduce the hologram friends to these truly at the socially distanced ceremony

Wow! Jessica Plummer ensured she left an enduring impression as she arrived at the ceremony in a showstopping silver costume

Gorgeous: The EastEnders actress, 28, placed on a really leggy show in a ruffled silver mini skirt, which she styled with an identical strappy prime

Panache: Rupaul’s Drag Race UK stars (L-R) Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Awhora arrived in usually glam type

Letitia Wright, who additionally starred within the collection, was up for the Main Actress prize, and she is going to face competitors from Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Regular Folks), Hayley Squires (Grownup Materials), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and Michaela Coel (I Might Destroy You).

Elsewhere, I Might Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu was towards John and Shaun for the Main Actor award, in addition to Regular Folks actor Paul Mescal, Baghdad Central’s Waleed Zuaiter, and The Crown’s Josh O’Connor.

The Crown acquired 10 nominations – 4 for TV and 6 for the craft classes – together with a nod for the Drama Sequence accolade alongside I Hate Suzie, Save Me Too and Gangs of London.

Different nods included This Nation, Man Like Mobeen, Inside No. 9, and Ghosts for the Scripted Comedy prize, and siblings and This Nation creators Daisy Might and Charlie Cooper acquired nominations for the Feminine and Male Efficiency in a Comedy Programme gongs, respectively.

The ceremony was hosted by Richard Ayoade, whereas Stacey and Vick took cost of the purple carpet presenting.

Completely happy: Daisy Might Cooper, 34, made her look at the 2021 British Academy Tv Awards a household affair, as she joined her uncle Trevor (far left) and father Paul on the purple carpet

Dapper lading man: Display screen heartthrob Paul Mescal arrived at the star-studded awards ceremony trying dapper on Sunday

Nominee: The Regular Folks star is up for a Main Actor gong at the awards this yr, after his stand-out flip within the function of Connell Waldron final summer season

All smiles: Paul was seen arriving at the ceremony in West London, waving to bystanders. He regarded suave in his ensemble

Stiff competitors: He’s up towards I Might Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu, Baghdad Central’s Waleed Zuaiter, The Crown’s Josh O’Connor, and Small Axe actors John Boyega and Shaun Parkes

Completely nailed it: The dashing actor added a silver nail lapel pin to the ensemble for a contact of aptitude

Fits: Alexis Ffrench went for a patterned swimsuit, whereas TV star Tom Allen donned a basic tux as he shielded below an umbrella

Contenders: Range dancers Jordan and Ashley Banjo regarded dapper as they posed collectively forward of vying for a trophy

Daring look: Guz Khan (left) went for a daring patterned paisley look as he posed on the expansive purple carpet with Arslan Ashraf

In sync: Mae Martin and Joe Hampson held arms on the purple carpet as they posed in fits that complemented each other’s