Bahrain Prince-led Team Scales Mount Everest, Becomes First International Team to Conquer New Altitude





Kathmandu: A 16-member Bahrain Royal Guard group led by prince Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa right now turned the primary worldwide group to conquer the brand new altitude of Mount Everest. The Bahrain Royal Guard group efficiently reached the height of Mt Everest early this morning, The Himalayan Occasions quoted officers as saying. Additionally Learn – Coronavirus Reaches Mount Everest Base Camp as Norwegian Climber Assessments Optimistic

The group stood atop the height between 5:30 am and 6:45 am native time, mentioned Mingma Sherpa, chairman at Seven Summit Treks which organised the royal expedition. That is the primary worldwide group to conquer the brand new altitude of Mt Everest, mentioned Mira Acharya, Director on the Division of Tourism.

Nepal and China in December final 12 months collectively introduced that the revised peak of the world’s highest peak was 8,848.86 metres, about 86 centimetres greater than the earlier measurement accomplished by India in 1954.

The Nepal authorities determined to measure the precise peak of the mountain amid debates that there may need been a change in it due to varied causes, together with the devastating earthquake of 2015.

The Bahrain group arrived in Kathmandu on March 15 to start its Everest expedition.

Climbing chief Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, who’s the youngest individual to climb Everest with out oxygen assist in 2013, mentioned that the group members at the moment are descending from the highest.

They’re the primary Bahrain nationals to stand atop Mt Everest, he mentioned.

The group earlier efficiently climbed Lobuche peak (6,119 metres) and Mt Manaslu (8,156 metres) — each in Nepal — in October 2020.