bahubali star Prabhas got the title of Top Global Asian Celebrity of 2021 | Baahubali star Prabhas got the title of Top Global Asian Celebrity of 2021!

News oi-Varsha Rani

Star and Indian actor Prabhas has been named as the number one Asian Celebrity of 2021. The biggest pan-Indian film star has topped the latest edition list of 50 Asian Celebrities of the World by beating tough global competition by UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper. Modern-day icons lead global stars, including Hollywood, the music industry, television, literature and social media, to change the face of the world’s largest film industry.

Eastern Eye Entertainment Editor, Asjad Nazir*, who released the list, talks about the transformational impact Prabhas has had on Indian cinema, saying, “Prabhas has drawn attention to regional language films in India in this way. Like never seen before.

He has shown that Bollywood is no longer the boss and has inspired everyone to release Indian films in multiple languages ​​simultaneously. With the fastest growing fanbase of any Asian celebrity globally, she has garnered huge headlines and remarkable social media attention without even trying. He has done amazing philanthropic work in a secret and has managed to remain the most relatable major film star globally.

Such is his humility that this down-to-earth star decided not to comment on making it to the top of the list and is focused on his upcoming films including Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and Spirit. Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar feels Prabhas deserves all the praise and said, “It was a dream experience to shoot Radhe Shyam with India’s biggest star like Prabhas. The passion with which he comes on the sets. Yes, he was exemplary and a motivating factor for all of us. I am thrilled to show the audience the magic we have created with Radheshyam.”

Condom company took a dig at Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, said this after not getting the invitation

Prabhas is undoubtedly a famous star who enjoys a global fandom. The height of the actor is increasing day by day. On one hand fans are very excited to see him back on screen in the role of a lover boy after a long hiatus in Radhe Shyam, on the other hand Prabhas is all set to act in several pan India films in different avatars in the year 2022 and 2023. Huh.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary bahubali star Prabhas got the title of Top Global Asian Celebrity of 2021

Story first published: Thursday, December 9, 2021, 19:17 [IST]