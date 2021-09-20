Bail granted to Raj Kundra: Bail granted to Raj Kundra in pornography case Mumbai: Bail granted to Raj Kundra in pornography case after 60 days

A Mumbai court has granted relief to Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in a pre-arrest bail application in a porn filmography case. Raj Kundra was granted bail after 60 days. Entrepreneur Raj Kundra, accused in a pornography case, has been granted bail on a personal caste bond of Rs 50,000.

Raj Kundra, accused in the porn film making case, had been in jail for the last 60 days and has now been granted bail. Raj Kundra was granted bail on a personal caste bond of Rs 50,000. Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on Monday.



In the petition, he had said that he was being made a scapegoat. In the petition filed, Raj had said that there was no evidence in the supplementary chargesheet filed to establish his direct involvement in making the alleged offensive film.

In fact, in this case, the Crime Branch team had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Raj Kundra and three others for making pornographic films and making them on air with the help of some apps. It was only after this that Raj Kundra rushed to the metropolitan court and argued that a practical inquiry into the matter had taken place.

In the petition filed on behalf of Raj, it was said that, first of all, no material proves a crime against him. The application also alleged that Raj Kundra was wrongly named even though his name was not in the FIR and the police had forcibly removed his name in the case.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 1 and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.