Bail granted to Raj Kundra: Bail granted to Raj Kundra in pornography case Mumbai: Bail granted to Raj Kundra in pornography case after 60 days
In the petition, he had said that he was being made a scapegoat. In the petition filed, Raj had said that there was no evidence in the supplementary chargesheet filed to establish his direct involvement in making the alleged offensive film.
In fact, in this case, the Crime Branch team had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Raj Kundra and three others for making pornographic films and making them on air with the help of some apps. It was only after this that Raj Kundra rushed to the metropolitan court and argued that a practical inquiry into the matter had taken place.
In the petition filed on behalf of Raj, it was said that, first of all, no material proves a crime against him. The application also alleged that Raj Kundra was wrongly named even though his name was not in the FIR and the police had forcibly removed his name in the case.
Raj Kundra was arrested on July 1 and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.
Bail granted to Raj Kundra in pornography case
#Bail #granted #Raj #Kundra #Bail #granted #Raj #Kundra #pornography #case #Mumbai #Bail #granted #Raj #Kundra #pornography #case #days
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.