Bairstow-KL Rahul catch: Watch the video Johnny Bairstow caught a stunner with one hand in the slip to free KL Rahul in the Headingley Test

Team India was named on the third day of the Headingley Test between India and England (IND v ENG 3rd Test). The Indian batsmen scored 215 for 2 in the second innings on the third day. However, Team India is 139 runs behind the hosts in the first innings with 432 runs.

After naming for England in the first two days, the Indian batsmen put on an amazing performance on the third day. Opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 59 while Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 91. Skipper Virat Kohli is unbeaten on 45. Opener KL Rahul was dismissed for 8 runs.

In the second innings, India lost the first wicket by a total of 34 runs in the form of Rahul. Johnny Bairstow caught Rahul off Craig Overton.

Fast bowler Craig Overton slammed off the stumps off the last ball of the 19th over of the Indian innings. Rahul tried to stop him by taking his foot forward but this out-swinger ball took the outer edge of Rahul’s bat and went very fast in the slip.

The ball was in the middle between the first slip and the second slip, and Johnny Bairstow plunged into the air to his left without wasting time and caught with one hand. At one point in the football, it seemed that the goalkeeper had prevented the goal from being scored. The video of Bairstow’s spectacular catch is going viral on social media.

When Rohit Sharma was out, there was confusion, the fans got angry – asked if the ball was going out of the wicket

India have played 80 overs so far and England will take a new ball on Saturday morning. In such a scenario, the first session will be very important for India. Contrary to his recent batting style, Pujara made an impressive start with a few crisp shots on loose balls.

He opened the scoring with a four to James Anderson in the midwicket area and then flicked Craig Overton (1 for 35) to show a glimpse of the old priest. His late cut and drive were also visible. Pujara completed his 30th and first half-century after 12 innings with a four in the square leg area at Overton.

